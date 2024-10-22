This Country reunion confirmed for Daisy May Cooper’s Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2

Written by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, the pair will of course be reprising their roles as Nic and Jen, but will also be joined by some fresh faces.

For its second season, Am I Being Unreasonable? sure is lining up to be quite the return for the comedic hit – as a slew of guest stars have been announced.

American comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will be starring in season 2, as well as Tom Davis (Wonka), Denise Black (Queer as Folk), Jamali Maddix (Follow the Leader) and British rapper and poet Kojey Radical.

But also, there’s set to be a surprising on-screen reunion between Daisy May Cooper and brother Charlie, as he will be a guest star in Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2, marking the first time they’ve starred in something together since This Country.

While details of the new roles remain under wraps for now, there will surely be lots more laughs and chaos to come in the second season.

BBC/Jack Barnes

As per the synopsis: “Series two, which will air next year, will begin where series one left off, mid panic attack.

“Has Nic got away with murder? Quite possibly. Has she raised her son Ollie to follow in her murky footsteps?

“Kicked out of the family home for brotherly love – loving the wrong brother – Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with her not so trustworthy best friend Jen.

“Nic’s husband Dan has taken up roller-blading to channel his mid-life crisis.

“Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is someone playing tricks on her?”

Read more:

Of course, it wouldn’t quite be Am I Being Unreasonable? without the return of young Lenny Rush, who went on to win a BAFTA for his role as Cooper’s on-screen son Ollie.

Other returning cast members include Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses), David Fynn (Daddy Issues), Juliet Cowan (Back to Life), Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens) and Georgie Glenn (Call the Midwife).

Rounding out the returning cast are also Beatie Edney (Poldark), Amanda Wilkin (The Split), Helen Ann Bauer (Live at the Apollo), Marek Larwood (We Are Klang) and Karla Crome (Under the Dome).

On season 2, Cooper said: “If you thought Lenny Rush’s BAFTA-winning performance upstaged me in series one, wait until you see his performance completely upstage me in series two, where you will be left wondering whether I was even in it at all…. livid.”

Similarly, Hizli said: “God bless the BBC and everyone involved for letting us have another twisted turn at this sometimes dark, sometimes funny and always mad story.

“It’s been a joy and a privilege to get back into the world of AIBU, and we hope everyone loves watching it as much as we’ve loved making it.”

Since its release back in 2022, it’s safe to say that fans of the BBC comedy have been waiting patiently for more, with the series most certainly being a hit for the broadcaster.

So much so that the first season launched to 3.2 million viewers.

While a release date has not yet been confirmed for the new season, we do know that it will be launching next year.

Am I Being Unreasonable? season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with season 2 set to premiere in 2025.

