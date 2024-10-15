Daisy May and her brother Charlie Cooper, who co-created This Country together, were good friends with Sleggs prior to giving him a role in their series, and paid emotional tribute to him in the show's final season.

Almost five years later, Daisy has penned a book titled Hexy Bitch, detailing her experiences with the supernatural – and said in this week's Radio Times that she believes Sleggs to be haunting her.

She recalled a "banging at the bedroom door" about a month before the interview took place, which was preceded by a separate incident in which "the duvet had lifted off the bed".

Cooper continued: "This knocking at the door wasn’t a normal kind – there was a rhythm and me and my partner just looked at each other... I'm sure it was him [Sleggs].

"If anybody was going to come back and let me know there was something after death, it would be him. I mean, even the way he went... I made him promise he would come back, and he would definitely do it because he knows it would freak me out and he’d find that hilarious."

While receiving palliative care, Sleggs had claimed he was visited by an angel in his hospital bed, who told him that he would have a new body by midnight in seven days' time – he died at 11:59pm a week later.

The synopsis for Hexy Bitch explains how Daisy "sets out to probe the otherworldly and investigate how her own experiences with forces we can't explain have influenced all parts of her life".

It adds: "Armed with an open mind, unrestrained curiosity, and ghost-hunting equipment from the dark web, she explores haunted houses, interrogates experts who claim they can communicate with the other side, and reveals her own spooky side."

At a screening for This Country season 3, which took place several months after Sleggs's tragic passing, Cooper told attendees that "Michael was always a kind of misfit in Cirencester".

She reflected: "He was plagued with health problems, but he had a wicked sense of humour. He was a pain in the arse a lot of the time, but we just adored him."

Daisy May Cooper's Hexy Bitch is released on Thursday 24th October and is available for pre-order now.

