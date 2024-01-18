Maddix hopes to understand the enormous loyalty and devotion that these communities inspire, whilst reflecting on how our world has splintered and changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained: "I’ve always been fascinated by cults and sub-cultures – people that choose to live as 'other'. Comedians are typically outsiders and I’ve made a career from observing people’s behaviour and nuances from this perspective.

"With this show I want to explore the more extreme worlds people choose to live in and discover who they are and crucially why they do what they do."

Follow the Leader is produced by Louis Theroux's Mindhouse Productions, with the legendary documentarian serving as creative director on the project.

Louis Theroux said: "In times of great weirdness, it gives me some consolation to know that we have intrepid connoisseurs of the dark, the troubling, the downright baffling of the calibre of Jamali.

"He is the real deal: brave funny, curious – someone who can walk the fine line of challenging and confronting where necessary but also being empathetic and kind. I’m proud to be with him on the Follow the Leader journey, wherever it may take us."

Follow the Leader does not yet have a premiere date, but is expected to arrive on Dave and UKTV Play sometime this year,

UKTV's commissioning executive Emile Nawagamuwa added: "In a world that is increasingly fragmented, it’s fascinating to see just what connects us and who our new thought leaders are.

"I’m incredibly excited that Jamali, with his natural curiosity and razor-sharp insight will be taking us into these rising movements and really getting to the heart of what makes them so compelling to so many people.

"These immersive journeys into fringes of society will land Dave and UKTV Play viewers right at the centre of some of the world’s most eye-opening breakaway factions."

Follow the Leader is coming to Dave and UKTV Play in 2024. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

