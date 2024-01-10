Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 in a plea deal and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Godejohn, who carried out the stabbing while Blanchard hid in a bathroom, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The case since become the subject of a HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, as well as an eight-part drama series on Hulu titled The Act, starring Joey King as Gypsy Blanchard.

And now, following Gypsy's release from prison after serving seven years of her sentence on 28th December 2023, a brand new documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, has been released on Lifetime in the US.

So how can viewers watch the show in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about the latest streaming options.

Where can I stream the new Gypsy Rose documentary in the UK?

The series will premiere on the Crime + Investigation channel on Monday 15th January 2024 at 9pm, with the following episodes airing over three weeks each Monday.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will also be available to watch on demand via Crime + Investigation Play, or via Amazon Prime here, as part of your existing Prime Video subscription, with an extra fee of £3.99 per month.

The first two episodes of the six-part docuseries premiered on 5th January on Lifetime in the US.

What is The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard about?

The documentary will explore the murder case and promises to "bring new light to her complex story" with exclusive interviews with Gypsy – some of which were recorded while she was in prison – family members and psychological experts.

The documentary will also feature never-before-seen photos and videos.

"In her sixth year in prison, Gypsy is ready to tell the story of what really happened and why," the official summary reads.

"We hear the story of her life, what led to her mother's violent murder, and what will happen next for Gypsy."

It continues: "The series will reveal a Gypsy Rose that the world has not seen before."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard will premiere on the Crime + Investigation channel on Monday 15th January 2024 at 9pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.