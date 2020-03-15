The Act is based on a true story with Patricia Arquette playing Dee Dee and Joey King starring as Gypsy Rose Blanchard - a mother and daughter duo who get swept up in a dangerous situation.

The series swiftly moves from a light teen drama to murder.

Is The Act on Netflix?

No, The Act isn't on Netflix in the UK.

How to watch The Act online in the UK

While The Act was a Hulu series and available only in the US it is now available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime.

If you're looking for specific episodes you can also buy individual episodes in the series.

To get access just download the StarzPlay app, which you can get on any Amazon device.

What is StarzPlay app?

StarzPlay costs £4.99 a month, but there is an offer on currently - 99p for a month for three months then £4.99 thereafter.

Each episode is also available in HD for £2.49 each, or £1.89 for standard definition. You can get the whole season for £14.99 in HD or £12.99 for SD.

What is the true story behind The Act?

Dee Dee Blanchard is very overprotective of her daughter, Gypsy, who is actively trying to break free of her obviously toxic relationship with her mother. However, Gypsy's bid for freedom lifts the lit on secrets that lead to murder.

The true crime series is based on the BuzzFeed article that detailed the strange story just a year after it happened. We'll leave you to watch the series to find out more, but once you're done you can read the BuzzFeed article that inspired it.

Who stars in The Act?

Joey King stars as Gypsy, Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee, Anna Sophia Robb stars as Lacey and Chloe Sevigny plays Mel.