The series shows the actor in a different light from what many will have seen him in before, and as viewers soak in Momoa "chasing art, adventure and friendship through the lends of craftsmanship", there's no doubt they'll be after a second season.

Read more:

Ahead of the series's release, Momoa spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about the possibility of an On The Roam season 2, and for him it's a matter of waiting to see what audiences think.

"I'm going to be directing for the rest of my life, acting as long as I can, and this is my passion," he explained. "And this can take place when I'm in all these different places.

"So it can always be taking place, I'll never stop loving this. If someone doesn't like it, I'm still gonna do this."

He explained that he will still "go meet people and do these things" and believes that sharing these experiences in the docuseries is "a beautiful thing".

"It's not this great conflict within it. It's really about just us as humans and the things that we love and and can unite on and build together."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's interesting, and so whether it's interesting to anyone else, we're gonna find out," Momoa told RadioTimes.com and other press.

He continued: "As for season two, people can be like, 'I don't know, that's not really my vibe.' And I don't know if you can ever tell, dude. I want to come in and do my job.

"So, you know, what are you gonna do? Everyone loves different things. I can't control that.

"I mean, it's just me, I ain't acting, it's just me up there, so I guess that this is the hardest one because I'm not being my characters, you just get to see behind the curtain and who I am, and that, to me, is is very vulnerable."

On The Roam will be available to stream on HBO Max from Thursday 18th January.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.