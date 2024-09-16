David Morrissey and Aimee Lou Wood's Daddy Issues renewed for season 2
The father-daughter sitcom will be back for six more episodes.
Comedy series Daddy Issues has been renewed for a second season on BBC Three, reuniting Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey.
The news was first reported by Deadline, with that publication noting that the show's first season had become BBC Three's biggest comedy launch since 2022. Season 2 will once again be made up of six half-hour episodes.
Wood said in a statement: "Daddy Issues is the most fun I've ever had on a job and I can't wait to do it again! I'm so excited to see what Danielle has cooking for the gang. I just know it's going to be hilarious and heart melting."
Meanwhile, Morrissey added: "I'm delighted to be doing another series of Daddy Issues. Working with Aimee was a dream and Danielle's writing is so funny and heart-warming! Can't wait!"
Creator Danielle Ward said: "I’m thrilled to be writing for Aimee and David and the rest of this fabulous cast again. I love the Moscrips and can't wait to crack on with their continuing adventures.
Jon Petrie, director of BBC Comedy, said: "We're delighted to play midwife to a second series of Daddy Issues. Danielle Ward's razor-sharp scripts and the dream pairing of Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey have struck a chord with viewers and we can't wait to see Gemma and Malcolm take the first steps on their parenting/grand-parenting journey."
The first season saw hedonistic 24 year old Gemma discover she was pregnant after a random hook-up, leading her to turn to her hapless and recently divorced father Malcolm for support.
The season ended with Gemma having her baby, and her own mother coming to visit her in hospital.
Daddy Issues season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.
