"We do this really amazing thing when it comes to British dramas, and Slow Horses definitely has that, where there's no real heroes, everybody's a bit lumpy and bumpy and a bit imperfect," he explained. "And Down Cemetery definitely carries that aesthetic on."

He continued: "The reason why I love Slow Horses so much is that as soon as you take a character super seriously, they just pull the rug with something really funny and comedic.

"And this latest one that I'm doing has got a similar sort of thing going on as well."

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

Down Cemetery Road also stars Ruth Wilson, Emma Thompson, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Tom Goodman-Hill and more, and follows a woman who becomes obsessed with finding a girl who disappears from the house next door to her in the aftermath of an explosion.

She hires a private investigator to uncover the truth, and the two find themselves in a complex conspiracy.

Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas, is currently airing its fourth season on Apple TV+, with a fifth also confirmed to be on the way.

Meanwhile, Akhtar is starring in Showtrial season 2, which starts airing on Sunday 6th October, and which focuses on the case of a police officer accused of killing a climate change activist in a hit and run.

Akhtar plays Sam Malick, the defence solicitor who takes on the officer's case, but who also has plenty of his own personal issues to deal with.

Showtrial will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 6th October. Down Cemetery Road will stream on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

