Now, 10 new stars have been announced as joining the cast, including Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Culprits), Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer), Darren Boyd (The Outlaws) and Tom Riley (Murder Is Easy).

Also starring in the series will be Adam Godley (The Great), Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers), Ken Nwosu (The Winter King), Fehinti Balogun (A Gentleman in Moscow) and Aiysha Hart (We Are Lady Parts).

Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson. Samir Hussein/WireImage and Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The official synopsis for the series, which has been described as a "companion piece" to Slow Horses, says: "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm.

"Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."

Further details of Down Cemetery Road will no doubt be music to the ears of Slow Horses fans, who have plenty to be excited about, not least the debut of season 4 on the horizon.

That series's showrunner, Will Smith, has teased that it could adapt all nine of Mick Herron's Slough House novels, while a spin-off could also be on the horizon.

"Gary wants to keep going for as long as he's asked," Smith said. "He loves playing the character."

Down Cemetery Road will stream on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

