As if we needed further convincing, its leading actresses will undoubtedly have you keeping an eye out for this drama - as both Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson have been confirmed to lead the new thriller.

Of course, both actresses are known for a slew of roles not limited to but including Thompson's scene-stealing performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, as well as Wilson's own role opposite Idris Elba in Luther.

In Down Cemetery Road, Thompson will star as struggling Oxford private eye Zoë Boehm, while Wilson will star as Sarah Tucker, "who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to have gone missing".

As per the synopsis: "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her - and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm.

"Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."

Creative director of Apple TV+ Europe, Jay Hunt, said on the announcement of the series: "Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron’s funny and acerbic writing, and I'm delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast.

"Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service.”

The new series also sees Morwenna Banks (Funny Woman, Slow Horses) serve as lead writer and executive producer, the latter of which she's doing alongside Thompson and Herron, who also serve as executive producers.

If it is to be a "companion" piece to Slow Horses, as Hunt says, it'll have no shortage of fans - as the original series has garnered a legion of loyal viewers since it premiered in 2022.

Since then, the show has continued to be bestowed with critical acclaim, and even before the release of season 4, was renewed for season 5 this past January.

The fifth season will be based on Mick Herron's fifth novel, London Rules, and will follow on from the fourth season, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Slow Horses seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on Apple TV+ – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

