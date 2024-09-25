"Today, we, along with our castmates, are putting our sleuthing skills to the test. This is Cast Case Files," Lowden says at the beginning of the clip.

We then see the cast tasked with identifying which of their co-stars fit into a range of clues – including who goes to lose themselves in the chocolate aisle in Tesco Express and who told their dad that they were studying accounting when they were actually at drama school.

Meanwhile, they are also asked to work out which cast member was described in one of their first reviews as a "Perky-Nippled-Tin-Tin-Lookalike".

You can watch the clip in full above.

The latest episode of the hit spy series based on Mick Herron's acclaimed novels is titled Returns, and a synopsis reads: "Taverner is desperate to hide dangerous secrets. River seeks answers at his grandfather's house."

The new season has once again gone down a storm with both critics and fans, with our own review calling it "another home run" and the "most personal season yet".

The run has been based on the fourth novel in Herron's series, Spook Street, and has seen River Cartwright (Lowden) embark on a personal mission after an incident involving his grandfather (Jonathan Pryce).

Slow Horses season 4 releases new episodes weekly on Apple TV+ on Wednesdays – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.