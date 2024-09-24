All Creatures Great and Small's James Herriot faces peculiar new case with a calf in teaser
James and Carmody are certainly stumped by what they see.
All Creatures Great and Small is back for another episode this week and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) is in for a delightful shock when he is approached about a calf.
In an exclusive clip (above) ahead of Thursday night's episode, over at RadioTimes.com we have all the action going down at Dowson's farm.
James is told by a local farmer that he is "worried" about his new calf "kicking the bucket", which worries James, who goes to take a look.
But things take a comedic turn when it appears the calf has a full bill of health, before the farmer tells Richard Carmody: "I never said he were poorly did I? He must have stage fright."
As Carmody and James share a look, the farmer tells them to "wait for it" as the calf literally kicks a bucket over!
More like this
"It happens every time I feed him," says the farmer. "Spilling all his milk, never drinks a drop. He'll waste away if he doesn't get on with it."
With a grin, James says: "So he's not kicking the bucket, he's kicking that bucket!"
You can watch all the action above!
Read more:
- Why All Creatures Great and Small is more impactful than ever in season 5
- All Creatures star says Siegfried reacts "extremely badly" to Mrs Hall's new role
As per the synopsis, in Thursday's episode, Helen begins to realise that James needs to get the hang of life with a baby – and based on the clip, it's clear he's trying!
It continues: "Meanwhile, Mrs Hall is caught in the crossfire between Siegfried and her new boss, Mr Bosworth, as they fall out over safety tactics."
Season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small kicked off last week, which saw viewers return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping the Skeldale House family busy.
Over the course of the season, viewers will watch on as Helen begins to get the hang of motherhood, as well as Mrs Hall and Siegfried enjoying having a little one around and Carmody being part of the furniture!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
All Creatures Great and Small continues Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.
If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.