James is told by a local farmer that he is "worried" about his new calf "kicking the bucket", which worries James, who goes to take a look.

But things take a comedic turn when it appears the calf has a full bill of health, before the farmer tells Richard Carmody: "I never said he were poorly did I? He must have stage fright."

Richard and James are stumped! Channel 5

As Carmody and James share a look, the farmer tells them to "wait for it" as the calf literally kicks a bucket over!

More like this

"It happens every time I feed him," says the farmer. "Spilling all his milk, never drinks a drop. He'll waste away if he doesn't get on with it."

With a grin, James says: "So he's not kicking the bucket, he's kicking that bucket!"

You can watch all the action above!

Read more:

As per the synopsis, in Thursday's episode, Helen begins to realise that James needs to get the hang of life with a baby – and based on the clip, it's clear he's trying!

It continues: "Meanwhile, Mrs Hall is caught in the crossfire between Siegfried and her new boss, Mr Bosworth, as they fall out over safety tactics."

Season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small kicked off last week, which saw viewers return to Darrowby to find young baby Jimmy keeping the Skeldale House family busy.

Over the course of the season, viewers will watch on as Helen begins to get the hang of motherhood, as well as Mrs Hall and Siegfried enjoying having a little one around and Carmody being part of the furniture!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All Creatures Great and Small continues Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.