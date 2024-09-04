One character we haven't yet met is Frank Harkness, the villainous new addition played by Hugo Weaving.

Teasing the upcoming character, Weaving recently said: "He's a piece of work. He's highly trained, highly evolved in one way in his thinking, but he's a renegade, he's out there, and he is completely unsentimental.

"He's ruthless, but he's not without charm. And I'd say in this season, we see quite a lot of urbanity. He's quite an urbane character, but you feel that he's got a lethality, a physicality and a lethality to him as well."

If you've already watched the first episode, Jack Lowden has spoken about a major twist for his character River, which you can read about on RadioTimes.com, although beware - spoilers abound.

Meanwhile, you can read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Slow Horses season 4, and when fans can expect episode 2 to be released.

When is Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 out on Apple TV+?

Aimee-Ffion Edwards in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

While all three previous seasons of Slow Horses have released two episodes at once to kick things off, before moving to a weekly release schedule with each new episode being released on its own, season 4 has gone for a slightly different schedule.

This season, the first episode was released on its own, meaning the entire schedule will see one new episode being released each week.

This means the second episode, which is titled A Stranger Comes to Town, will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 11th September.

Slow Horses season 4 release schedule

Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner in Slow Horses season 4. Apple

If you're looking for the full release schedule for Slow Horses season 4, then look no further – you can find a full list of the release dates for each of the season's six episodes below.

The season will run from 4th September to 9th October 2024, with the episodes releasing as follows:

Episode 1 – Identity Theft – Wednesday 4th September 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – A Stranger Comes to Town – Wednesday 11th September 2024

Episode 3 – Penny for Your Thoughts – Wednesday 18th September 2024

Episode 4 – Returns – Wednesday 25th September 2024

Episode 5 – Grave Danger – Wednesday 2nd October 2024

Episode 6 – Hello Goodbye – Wednesday 9th October 2024

Slow Horses season 4 release time

Each new episode of Slow Horses season 4 will arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am BST.

What is Slow Horses season 4 about?

Jack Lowden and Rosalind Eleazar in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

The new season of Slow Horses is based on Mick Herron's fourth novel in the Slough House series, Spook Street.

The official synopsis for the season says: "Season 4 opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House's already unstable foundations."

Slow Horses season 4 streams on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th September – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

