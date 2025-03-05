Following the enormous impact of Mr Bates vs The Post Office, actor Toby Jones co-stars in this dramatisation of another miscarriage of justice, playing Ellis's solicitor John Bickford.

The supporting cast of A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story also includes familiar faces from Doctor Who, Happy Valley and Bridgerton – you can find out more about them below, including photos of their real-life counterparts.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story cast

Laurie Davidson and Lucy Boynton star in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Here is a quick overview of the key cast members in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story.

Read on for more detailed profiles of each individuals depicted (with real-life photos), the actors playing them – and where you might have seen them before.

Lucy Boynton as Ruth Ellis

Toby Jones as John Bickford

Laurie Davidson as David Blakely

Mark Stanley as Desmond Cussen

Bessie Carter as Carole Findlater

Ed Sayer as Anthony Findlater

Joe Armstrong as DCI Davies

Arthur Darvill as Victor Mishcon

Toby Stephens as Melford Stevenson

Nigel Havers as Cecil Havers

Audrey Brisson as Jacqueline

Rowan Robinson as Vicki

Amanda Drew as Bertha

Juliet Stevenson as Dr Charity Taylor

Lucy Boynton as Ruth Ellis

Ruth Ellis / Lucy Boynton in A Cruel Love. Keystone/Getty Images/Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who was Ruth Ellis? Ruth Ellis was the last woman to be hanged in Britain. She survived a poor and abusive upbringing to find financial success as a night club manager and sex worker. She met upper-class race car driver David Blakely at her establishment and the two of them entered into an intense relationship, marred by physical and psychological abuse.

Ultimately, she killed him outside a London pub and the subsequent murder trial made major headlines all over Britain – sparking a discussion as to the morality of capital punishment.

What else has Lucy Boynton been in? Boynton's recent television work includes ITV and BritBox dramas The Ipcress File and Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, while she also worked with producer Ryan Murphy on his satirical drama The Politician on Netflix. She previously collaborated with A Cruel Love co-star Toby Jones on mystery thriller The Pale Blue Eye, while she made supporting appearances in juggernaut blockbusters Bohemian Rhapsody and Barbie.

Laurie Davidson as David Blakely

David Blakely and Ruth Ellis (left) and Laurie Davidson in A Cruel Love (right). Manchester Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images/Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who was David Blakely? David Blakely was a race car driver from a privileged, upper-class background, who was in a toxic relationship with Ruth Ellis. Ultimately, she killed him after years of abuse, with the trial failing to consider the way that he had treated her as a relevant factor in the case.

What else has Laurie Davidson been in? Most recently, Davidson starred in Paramount Plus romcom The Road Trip. Previously, he has appeared in The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die, Mary & George, Cats and Will, where he played a young William Shakespeare.

Mark Stanley as Desmond Cussen

Desmond Cussen and Ruth Ellis (left), and Mark Stanley in A Cruel Love (right). Mirrorpix via Getty Images/Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who was Desmond Cussen? Desmond was a former RAF pilot, who fought during the Second World War. He went on to have a sexual relationship with Ruth Ellis, becoming a love rival to David Blakely. Although he never faced charges for David's death, historical accounts have questioned whether he encouraged Ruth to murder him by providing the revolver she used. Desmond always denied this accusation and has since passed away himself.

What else has Mark Stanley been in? Stanley was recently seen in Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure thriller Trigger Point. His other credits include The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe, Happy Valley, The Reckoning and Sanditon.

Nigel Havers as Judge Cecil Havers

On the left, Judge Cecil Havers and on the right, actor Nigel Havers in A Cruel Love. Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who is Judge Cecil Havers? Judge Havers was the judge who delivered the verdict in the Ruth Ellis case. He was actor Nigel Havers's grandfather, making this a very personal piece of casting.

What else has Nigel Havers been in? Havers is best known for playing Lewis Archer for a decade-long period on the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. His film credits include acclaimed titles Chariots of Fire, Empire of the Sun and A Passage to India. He also recently appeared in Guy Ritchie's hit Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Toby Jones as John Bickford

Toby Jones stars in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who was John Bickford? John Bickford was the solicitor assigned to Ruth Ellis's case. He believes her story of abuse and wants to see her avoid facing capital punishment. Prior to representing her, Bickford had prosecuted war criminals in Austria.

What else has Toby Jones been in? Jones is one of the UK's best known acting talents. He captivated the nation in last year's factual drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, with earlier works including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Hunger Games, Journey's End and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He is also known for starring opposite Mackenzie Crook in the acclaimed BBC sitcom Detectorists and for providing the voice of Dobby in the Harry Potter films.

Bessie Carter plays Carole Findlater

Carole Findlater (left) and Bessie Carter in A Cruel Love (right). Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images/Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who was Carole Findlater? Carole was an upper-class woman, who is friends with David Blakely.

What else has Bessie Carter been in? The daughter of actors Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter, Bessie has bagged roles in period dramas Howards End and Bridgerton as well as contemporary comedy-drama I Hate Suzie.

Arthur Darvill as Victor Mishcon

Victor Mishcon (left) and Arthur Darvill (right). Terry Fincher/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who was Victor Mishcon? Victor was a solicitor, who helped draw up Ruth Ellis's divorce agreement.

What else has Arthur Darvill been in? Darvill is probably best known for his turn as Rory in the beloved sci-fi drama Doctor Who, opposite Karen Gillan and Matt Smith. He has since appeared in Broadchurch, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Three Little Birds.

Toby Stephens as Melford Stevenson

Melford Stevenson (left) and Toby Stephens in A Cruel Love (right). Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who was Melford Stevenson? Melford was the barrister who represented Ruth Ellis during her trial.

What else has Toby Stephens been in? Stephens is best known for Die Another Day, Black Sails and Lost in Space. His recent work includes Percy Jackson and the Olympians, One Day and The Split.

Ed Sayer plays Anthony Findlater

(L-R) Carole and Anthony Findlater, Ruth Ellis and David Blakely. Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Who is Anthony Findlater? Anthony is Carole's husband, and another friend of David's.

What else has Ed Sayer been in? He has appeared in DC Comics drama Pennyworth, BBC sitcom Toast of Tinseltown and Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

Audrey Brisson plays Jacqueline

Audrey Brisson stars in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who is Jacqueline? Jacqueline is a friend of Ruth's, who wants to save her life.

What else has Audrey Brisson been in? Brisson recently appeared in Ridley Scott biopic Napoleon and Paramount Plus video game adaptation Halo.

Rowan Robinson plays Vicki

Rowan Robinson stars in A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

Who is Vicki? Vicki is another of Ruth's friends.

What else has Rowan Robinson been in? Robinson has recently taken roles in Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice and ITVX mystery series Passenger.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday 5th March 2025.

