Beneath the suits, infidelities and high-profile divorce cases, Abi Morgan's acclaimed BBC series has always been, at its heart, about the complicated family dynamic of matriarch Ruth (Deborah Findlay) and her three daughters, Hannah (Nicola Stern), Nina (Annabel Scholey) and Rose (Fiona Button).

In these new episodes, the family leave London behind to jet off to Spain for the wedding of Hannah and Nathan's (Stephen Mangan) daughter, Liv (Elizabeth Roberts). Set across one weekend, the special offers a glimpse into more of the domestic, personal lives of these characters away from the demands of the office.

From Liv’s hen party to vineyard strolls and evenings on the beach, it’s refreshing to see these well-established characters in a brand new environment. It’s a chance for the family to pause and reflect on their lives, such as Ruth’s relationship to her daughters, Hannah’s future as a single woman, Rose’s new love and Nina’s relationship.

After years of working through the trauma of Ruth and Oscar’s (Anthony Head) divorce when the girls were little, Hannah’s separation from Nathan and an awkward professional merger, there’s a calming sense that these women can start to rebuild their lives on their own terms.

Away from the big smoke, there’s an ease to the Defoe extended family that we’ve only seen glimmers of in previous seasons, like Ruth and Ronnie’s (Ian McElhinney) wedding. Two years on, Ruth is still loved up with Ronnie, and this romantic bliss has continued to soften her heart significantly from the ruthless career-focused woman we meet in season 1.

Back then, she was a shadow of herself, hung up on the separation that led to her raising three young girls on her own. Ruth’s journey alone is an inspired one, as she has learned to love again and make peace with the choices (right or wrong) she made in the past out of her own pride of being left by Oscar.

Still involved to an extent in the family firm, even after the controversial rebrand and merger last season, Ruth has accepted her place as a wise advisor who will always be relevant and formidable as a divorce lawyer, even when she’s sort of semi-retired.

Deborah Findlay plays Ruth Defoe. Sister Pictures/Daniel Scale

Bathed in warm light and life-affirming messages, these specials stand apart from other seasons. Naturally, weddings and large family gatherings bring old feelings - and new ones - to light, but they seem to navigate it as a tight-knit unit as the sisters and Ruth advise each other in life, as they always have in the office.

Rose also finds love again with her wedding vicar turned friend, Glen (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith). While a big revelation overwhelms Rose, she navigates her way through the positive life changes with Glen and, in a role reversal, even advises her big sister, Hannah, about embracing new love and chapters in your life.

Long gone is the baby from the family in season 1 and the grieving woman in season 3, what’s left is a woman trying to rebuild her life and trust in the love of a good new man… without taking him for granted.

Not everything runs smoothly, as is expected at large family gatherings. The Defoes are presented with a new case abroad and seek Ruth’s guidance, while Hannah takes the lead to help a scorned woman not lose her sizeable inheritance to her cheating husband.

Yet, this high-profile divorce doesn’t overshadow what this season is about: the Defoe family making peace with their pasts and finding a way to move forward with their lives and embrace (or completely change) the way their future is heading.

Fiona Button as Rose, Nicola Walker as Hannah and Annabel Scholey as Nina. BBC/Sister Pictures

In a series of firsts, Ruth also offers Hannah life advice when she’s conflicted about pursuing a new relationship with Archie (Toby Stephens). Her mother tells her to "not waste any more time", as Ruth knew Ronnie was there for years, and now they’ll be "lucky" if they get a decade together.

Since her children have left home, Hannah is coming to terms with her life as a single woman in the world and experiencing what everyone can relate to: reevaluating the meaning of your life after colossal change and loss.

Ultimately, it’s Nathan who helps her navigate that change, as he’s also done it too, as he tells her (through tears) to go and find her "person" like he’s done with Kate, as they are no longer each other’s person.

The reflective tone and leisurely pace of The Split: Barcelona suits the sun-soaked atmosphere and serves as a beautiful epilogue to reconcile relationships and hearts that were left broken in season 3.

Though Morgan and her cast have expressed an interest to return to this world in the future, another season has not been announced or confirmed.

If The Split: Barcelona is the show’s final outing, it’s a gloriously well-fitted one that reflects on the past, present and future of each of these women’s lives to show that even after terrible tragedies, failed relationships, divorces or affairs, there are ways to find love and appreciate life again. It just takes time. There’s no more life-affirming message than that.

The Split: Barcelona continues on Monday 30th December on BBC One and iPlayer, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

