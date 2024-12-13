"And we got to film abroad. I never film abroad. I go to Manchester, sometimes. So Spain was a treat. And for a wedding!"

The show's creator Abi Morgan has also been speaking about if the specials will really be the last outing for the Defoe women.

"Who knows?" Morgan tells RadioTimes.com when asked if she would come back for another season. "I'd never say never because I can't.

"It's like anything – it’s always difficult to say goodbye to something, so it's more like, till next time, I guess.

"It’s more than goodbye. But it's been such a pleasure of a show to work on, and I'll be forever grateful and will forever carry that family and those cast of actors in my heart, because they're just diamonds."

This gratitude for the show is shared by Morgan’s cast too, as Deborah Findlay revealed to Radio Times that she would also "jump at the chance" to return to her formidable character, Ruth.

"I think all of us would jump at the chance, partly because Abi is so creative," Findlay said.

"You never know what the story is going to be - it’s never going to be simple or predictable. It's wonderful when you've lived with these characters for years now."

But back to the imminent episodes....

Stephen Mangan as Nathan and Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split: Barcelona. BBC

When will they be released and what does Morgan have in store?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Split: Barcelona.

The first episode will air at 9pm on Sunday 29th December.

The second episode arrives on 9pm on Monday 30th December.

The Split: Barcelona cast: Who's returning?

Stephen Mangan, Nicola Walker and Toby Stephens in The Split: Barcelona. BBC

Nicola Walker as Hannah

Stephen Mangan as Nathan

Deborah Findlay as Ruth

Annabel Scholey as Nina

Fiona Button as Rose

Elizabeth Roberts as Liv

Ian McElhinney as Ronnie

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Glen

Alex Guersman as Gael

Toby Stephens has also joined the cast as Archie.

Other new faces include:

Romina Cocca as Valentina

Manu Fullola as Álvaro

Tibu Fortes as Julian

Amanda Goldsmith as Wren

Dariam Coco as Lola

Pedro Gutierrez as Xavier Santos

The Split: Barcelona plot – What's it about?

Alex Guernsman as Gael and Elizabeth Roberts as Liv in The Split: Barcelona. BBC

Two years on from the events of season 3, Hannah and Nathan, who were married when the show began, but have since separated, are in Barcelona with the rest of the family for the wedding of their daughter Liv.

But as ever, there will be plenty of drama.

"Explosive secrets come to light that threaten to derail the wedding, unravel a marriage of 30 years, and encourage Hannah to finally face her fears and commit to something new," teases the synopsis.

Romance is bubbling between Hannah and Toby Stephens's "mysterious" new character Archie, but she's afraid to fully commit.

"Can Hannah open herself up to the possibility of love again?"

The Split: Barcelona trailer: When can I watch it?

You can enjoy the trailer right now.

Watch it below.

The Split: Barcelona will air at 9pm on Sunday 29th December and at 9pm on Monday 30th December on BBC One and iPlayer, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

