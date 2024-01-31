Will there be a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

Walker Scobell leads the cast as a young demigod, who is only just starting to understand his powers when he’s thrown into a wild adventure alongside pals Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has just wrapped up its first season on Disney Plus , with fans thrilled by how the show rights the wrongs of the previous live-action adaptation.

The critical reception to these initial episodes – which adapt The Lightning Thief – has been so strong that many fans are hoping to see the remaining four novels adapted, too.

Read on for what creator Rick Riordan has said about that possibility, as well as the latest news and speculation on Percy Jackson’s future at Disney Plus.

Will there be a Percy Jackson season 2 on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus

Disney Plus is yet to announce whether Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season, but creator Rick Riordan has made it quite clear that he wants to oversee a full adaptation of his popular novels.

He told RadioTimes.com: “The idea, if we are lucky enough to have it come about, is that every season of the show would be one book in the series. So season 2 would be Sea of Monsters et cetera.

“And we would go through all five books as five seasons. It’s too early to say if we’ll have that opportunity, of course – that depends on how the show does. [But] that would be amazing. The early indications are incredibly positive.”

Indeed, the show had a major win straight out of the gate, when Disney Plus announced that its double-bill premiere achieved 13.3 million views globally in its first six days.

For context, that’s pacing ahead of major titles such as Loki season 2, The Kardashians and Goosebumps to become the biggest launch for a Disney-branded television series of all time.

Alas, Disney Plus has been quiet on whether the show kept up that early momentum in subsequent weeks. If it did, a renewal would seem like the obvious conclusion. Watch this space.

When could a potential Percy Jackson season 2 be released?

Disney/David Bukach

If Percy Jackson were to be renewed for season 2, it’s likely that Disney would want to commence production as soon as possible, as the young cast are at risk of growing out of their roles before all five novels can be adapted.

Their adult co-star Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus) told ScreenRant: “We’re in that situation like a lot of things like this that, these kids are at that age where, not just [after] years, but months they look different.

“Seeing them the last day I shot to seeing them at the premiere on the red carpet – I mean, night and day. They are different-looking kids, they are taller. So that will be an interesting thing to play up because it’s a lot of story to come, and can we compact?”

Luckily, creator Rick Riordan has revealed that, although the show hasn’t been renewed just yet, season 2 scripts have already been written just in case they get the green light. As a result, filming could get started very quickly.

The first season required eight months to shoot, plus several more in post-production to get the visual effects looking nice and shiny.

With all this in mind, RadioTimes.com predicts that (if renewed) Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 could arrive on Disney Plus by summer 2025.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Percy Jackson season 2?

Disney/David Bukach

If Percy Jackson and the Olympians is renewed for season 2, we can expect our core trio of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri to return as series leads Percy, Annabeth and Grover respectively.

Riordan has also spoken (via his blog) of a “bigger role” for Dior Goodjohn’s Clarisse La Rue and “more” of Charlie Bushnell’s Luke Castellan in season 2, with both characters featuring in The Sea of Monsters.

Showrunner and executive producer Dan Shotz has also teased “future” plans for Mr Brunner (aka Chiron), so you can expect The Wire alum Glynn Turman to inhabit that role for the foreseeable.

Shotz told Variety: “Chiron, in the story, is in a wheelchair. In lore, centaurs were warriors. So with our Chiron, the horse has a brace on his leg, a war injury, so that his disability isn’t just a cover.

“It’s something we’re going to deal with in the future of the series. We don’t even address it in the first season. Right now, it’s just a detail.”

The first season also included guest appearances from the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Copeland, Jay Duplass and Toby Stephens, but it’s not yet known if these established stars will reprise their roles.

Tragically, Zeus actor Lance Reddick passed away unexpectedly in March 2023, making Percy Jackson and the Olympians his final television appearance.

Is there a Percy Jackson season 2 trailer?

Nothing yet – but we’ll update this page when new footage emerges.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

