A tribute card at the end of the eighth and final episode of the Disney Plus series simply read: "In loving memory of Lance Reddick."

Reddick appeared in the final episode, titled The Prophecy Comes True, as the almighty Zeus, king of Mount Olympus. It was one of his final roles before his death.

Following news of Reddick's death last year, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan penned a heartfelt tribute, which ended: "It will be difficult working on those scenes in which Lance appears — not just because we mourn him, but because they will remind us of how much brilliance we have lost.

"At least it’s comforting to know that we’ll be able to share that performance with Lance’s millions of fans, and we will get to see his artistry in action one more time.

"As for me, I have trouble believing such a force of nature could ever really be gone. I will choose to think that maybe Mount Olympus simply had need of their king. Godspeed, Mr Reddick, and thank you."

More recently, producer Dan Shotz told Screen Rant: "It was an incredible experience with him. We miss him dearly, and I think the thing that I look back most [on] is his connection to the kids.

"Showing up as his Zeus, the kids were intimidated. Not only because it's Lance Reddick, but also this character that's been built up all season; seeing him and how powerful he is.

"And Lance, obviously, brought that power. But he also brought this soulfulness, he brought this just connection to them that was pretty immediate.

"I just love how he showed up and actually cared for them in this scene. And you can just tell what kind of actor he was because he was amazing. He was an amazing scene partner to these kids."

