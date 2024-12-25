Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, the cast reflected on the show releasing on Boxing Day, the same day as Netflix juggernaut Squid Game's second season is released.

Deb star Isabella Laughland joked: "There's nothing else on, actually, on Boxing Day – it’s only The Road Trip, so you kind of have to watch it."

Addie star Emma Appleton added: "Every show is different. I think we've got a lovely backdrop of Gran Canaria… it's a romcom that, I think, kind of breaks the mould, but you still get that lovely joy, sense of romance and comedy, but it's kind of shifted and done in a different way.

"You get to see different kinds of relationships. I think it's a bit different to the typical romcom that's out there."

Laughland continued: "It's a very character-led show, you know, everyone really has their own past and journey to go on.

"And we sort of mine that throughout the six episodes, and it's just quite a lovely thing to watch after the Christmas hype when you're full of food and booze."

Appleton then suggested: "You can do both! You can do an episode of Squid Game and then an episode of The Road Trip."

Dylan star Laurie Davidson agreed, saying, "We’re going to Barbenheimer this…" to which Appleton said: "Exactly!"

The synopsis for The Road Trip says: "Can someone be the right person, just at the wrong time? And is there ever a future in returning to a past love?

"The Road Trip is a witty, contemporary, emotionally complex romantic comedy about giving love another shot."

As well as Appleton, Davidson and Laughland, the series also stars Alien: Romulus's David Jonsson as Marcus, while Star Trek: Prodigy's Angus Imrie, who will also be seen in the upcoming Mickey 17, plays Rodney.

The Road Trip will premiere on Paramount Plus on 26th December 2024. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

