The duo are integral to the tone of the eight-part series, which oscillates between witty humour to grim deaths in a heartbeat.

Yet, despite the delicate balance of dark comedy, Cuoco revealed to RadioTimes.com that the duo love to improvise their scenes together, and that sometimes it went slightly too far.

"Chris and I don't shut up, if you couldn’t tell," The Big Bang Theory actress said. "It’s a problem. We don't stop improvising, sometimes there’s a little too much improvising."

Messina praised his co-stars' abilities for being "great" at finding the joke within the scene as they played with the existing material in the script.

"We like to do it," the actor told us. "It helps the comedy to get what's written - and the writers did a great job - and then go off on our own a little bit, and through that, I think that's somehow where the chemistry lies."

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina in Based on a True Story. Colleen Hayes/Peacock

The second season is packed with as many twists and turns as the first, and the duo teased that it concludes in a "good cliffhanger" that would be perfect to lead into a third season.

"We would really like to tie up a third season," Cuoco added, "like with a bow, not a perfect bow, but I feel like now in TV, because of streaming, you can go years between seasons and sometimes they just don't come back.

"It would be a really cool thing for us to be like, 'We finished it, we put a stamp on the end of it.' I’d like to see us go full-on Romeo and Juliet, just murder each other..."

Messina agreed: "It needs to be completed, their journey. I wanted to do this not only to work with her [Cuoco], but I do believe at the core of this show is a love story, and these two people trying to find their way back together. It'd be interesting to see if they do that or maybe just… divorce."

All episodes of Based on a True Story season 2 are available to stream on Sky and NOW from 16th December.

