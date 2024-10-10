Described as being her "fresh spin around the ballroom", the new show "takes as its premise that - when it comes to the Bennet sisters - while we dream of being Lizzy, in reality most us are more like Mary".

The official synopsis continues: "Unlike her sisters, Mary isn’t your typical period drama heroine. She is awkward, anxious, preachy, full of facts, a terrible singer… overlooked by her mother and seemingly destined to an empty dance card for the rest of her life… until Mary takes matters into her own hands.

"The Other Bennet Sister gives Mary Bennet the epic love story nobody predicted for her, taking her from her family home in Meryton to the soirees of Regency London and the peaks and valleys of the Lake District - all in search of independence, romance and, most elusive of all, self-love and acceptance."

Sarah Quintrell. Theo Wargo/WireImage

The Other Bennet Sister will come from Bad Wolf, known for His Dark Materials and Industry, and will be written by Sarah Quintrell (The Power), marking her first solo drama series commission for television.

The new BBC series will be based on the hit novel of the same name by Janice Hadlow and will comprise of 10 episodes. As of yet, a release date and casting has not yet been announced.

Of course, the Pride and Prejudice series remains a firm favourite among period drama lovers, but it was released back in 1995.

So, this new character spin-off is a long time coming for Austen fans. The series starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle in the leading roles as Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet, respectively.

The original Pride and Prejudice tale was also immortalised in a 2005 film adaptation, featuring Matthew Macfadyen and Keira Knightley.

On the announcement of the series, screenwriter Quintrell said: "I’m thrilled to be telling the story of Mary - the other Bennet sister - exploring what it is to come of age when you’re the odd one out.

"It’s a joy to be adapting Janice Hadlow’s brilliant take on such a beloved classic with the team at Bad Wolf, and to have found our home at the BBC.

"I grew up (an awkward, anxious teen, getting everything wrong...) watching the BBC's wonderful Austen adaptations. It’s the stuff every writer dreams of, and I can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to screen - not least for all the Marys out there."

Similarly, Bad Wolf's Jane Tranter says: "Jane Austen created exactly the kind of smart, subtly subversive and groundbreaking women that Bad Wolf is proud to be associated with.

"Sarah’s dazzling scripts explore what hides beneath the surface of the overlooked Bennet sister, bringing her vividly to life for a television audience.

"The BBC’s long relationship with Jane Austen is unsurpassed, and it’s particularly meaningful to be partnering with them on this next iteration of her life on screen."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, who also commissioned the series for BBC One and iPlayer, said: "The BBC's Pride and Prejudice will forever be a classic moment in television history, and it's incredibly exciting to return to Jane Austen's irresistible world and go even further than before - this time in the footsteps of The Other Bennet Sister, Mary.

"We fell in love with Sarah’s adaptation because it’s a true underdog story packed full of heart, wit and charm, and a chance to explore Austen in a playful, original and heartfelt way."

The Other Bennet Sister will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer.

