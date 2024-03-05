The lots at the auction also include Madonna's Christian Dior ball gown from Evita, Meryl Streep's dress and cape from The French Lieutenant's Woman, and Johnny Depp's costume from Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow.

Meanwhile, there are also plenty of costumes from a range of popular TV shows, such as Poldark, Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey, while a separate online auction will run until Sunday 10th March featuring other assorted memorabilia, including a signed script for Love Actually.

All of the costumes – which also include items worn by the likes of Julie Andrews, Daniel Radcliffe and Margot Robbie – come from the archives of the costume house Cosprop, which was founded by Oscar-winning designer John Bright, and the proceeds from the event will be donated to his arts education charity The Bright Foundation.

"My life's work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theatre, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path," Bright said.

"It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential."

