Providing full narration for the fresh release from Penguin Audio, Wilson is this time stepping into the shoes of more than just Mrs Coulter - playing everyone from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby to Andrew Scott’s John Parry.

If you want to hear what the recording has in store, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive extract of the audiobook above.

This is the first in a trilogy of Wilson-narrated His Dark Materials audiobooks, with The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass set to follow in early 2025.

Speaking of returning to this world after two years, Wilson told Deadline upon the announcement of the project: "I fell in love with Philip's world of His Dark Materials when I first read the books: they're so complex in their themes, and playing Mrs Coulter on screen allowed me to explore themes deeper than just her villainy: narcissism, freedom, motherhood, imagination.

"Having the opportunity to narrate this series of audiobooks and delve further into Philip's profoundly intricate world was an honour and a pleasure."

The full audiobook is available tomorrow, Thursday 5th September, and will arrive on a range of platforms - from Apple Books to Google Play.

Northern Lights narrated by Ruth Wilson is available in audio from Thursday 5th September. Listen on Audible, Spotify and all audiobook retailers.

