Speaking on the 500th episode of Soundtracking with Edith Bowman, Graham said that he "listened to Bruce's audio book" in preparation, and that he took something away which he put into his take on Douglas.

Graham said of a conversation he had with Bruce: "I said to him, 'Are you aware that when you speak about your dad in your book, you kind of change the tone of your voice and you take on this persona?'. And he was like, 'Really?'

"I said, 'Yeah'. And I said, 'And that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to just basically mimic that sound and that persona that you do and inhabit it and try and create my own character.'"

Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White and Matthew Anthony Pellicano on the set of Deliver Me from Nowhere. Bobby Bank/GC Images

After watching Graham perform one of his scenes, Springsteen then texted the actor "the most gorgeous texts I've ever had in my life".

"I get to do a scene with Jeremy Allen," Graham continued. "Working with him is like working with the presence of Al Pacino and De Niro back in the day. He's marvellous, that fella. He's unbelievable. He's brilliant, but he's a wonderful man as well."

He said: "So I was dead serious and we did this scene and it was a really beautiful little scene. It was lovely, but I had to get the flight. So, I had to rip the prosthetics off and I'm in the car and I'm racing to get to the airport and I got this text."

Graham added: "His text just said, 'Thank you so much. You know, my father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory'. And I was crying reading the text, do you know what I mean? Oh mate. It was beautiful. You couldn't ask for anything more."

Deliver Me from Nowhere will also star Jeremy Strong, Odessa Young, Paul Walter Hauser, Gaby Hoffmann, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz and Chris Jaymes.

Graham's show Adolescence has been met with critical acclaim, as well as incredible viewership, breaking records in the UK in its first week of release and becoming a global hit.

Deliver Me from Nowhere is coming soon.

