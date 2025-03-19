He went on to recall how his father once took him to the local video shop, where they picked three films – Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter and The Godfather.

Clearly a fan of Robert De Niro, Graham then got teary as he remembered telling his father about the news that he was to work with De Niro in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

He said: "Can you imagine what that phone call was like? It makes me want to go. I said, 'Alright dad. You’ll never guess who I’m going to be working with.' He was like, “Oh wow! That’s amazing son.'"

He continued: "My dad - woah I've gone - he proper backed me, and me mum. They supported me throughout everything, you know what I mean? The struggles you go through and everything - my contact lens has come out - you can imagine, yeah, [the phone call] was unbelievable."

Although hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby admitted that they didn't want to make Graham cry, he went on to praise his father's support: "Sometimes it just takes one person doesn’t it, to help you achieve your goal, or to believe in the dream that you have."

More recently, Graham also appeared alongside De Niro on The One Show, where he recalled the story of his father and admitted how much of an influence the iconic actor had on him when he was a boy.

He told him: "I don’t think I ever told you that. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Currently, Graham can be seen in Netflix's hit series Adolescence where he stars as plumber Eddie, who must face the reality of his son being accused of the murder of a female classmate.

