Whether this paves the way for further success at the BAFTAs and Oscars is yet to be seen, but it certainly seems likely A Complete Unknown, which also stars Edward Norton and Elle Fanning, will stay in the conversation for a long time to come.

So, are fans in the UK able to watch the film, and is it currently available on any streaming services? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch A Complete Unknown.

How to watch A Complete Unknown - is it streaming?

Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown. Searchlight Pictures

A Complete Unknown is currently not available to stream in the UK - in fact, it isn't available to watch on this side of the pond at all.

That's because the film will be exclusively available to watch in cinemas, and while it has already been released in the US, it is yet to come out in the UK.

Thankfully, film fans don't have long to wait - A Complete Unknown will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2025.

What is A Complete Unknown about?

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in A Complete Unknown. Searchlight Pictures

A Complete Unknown is a biopic telling the story of Bob Dylan's life, focusing on his journey through the 1960s, from a successful folk artist to the controversy over his use of electric instruments in 1965.

The official synopsis for the film says: "New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.

"He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.

"Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history."

A Complete Unknown line-up - who stars in the film?

Edward Norton in A Complete Unknown Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet (Dune: Part II) leads the cast of A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan, while other real-life figures and composite characters are played by the likes of Edward Norton (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Elle Fanning (The Girl From Plainville), Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) and Boyd Holbrook (The Bikeriders).

You can find the full list of stars here:

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger

Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash

Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie

Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman

Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax

PJ Byrne as Harold Leventhal

Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth

Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger

Charlie Tahan as Al Kooper

Ryan Harris Brown as Mark Spoelstra

Eli Brown as Mike Bloomfield

Nick Pupo as Peter Yarrow

Big Bill Morganfield as Jesse Moffette

Laura Kariuki as Becka

Stephen Carter Carlsen as Paul Stookey

Eric Berryman as Tom Wilson

David Alan Basche as John Hammond

Joe Tippett as Dave Van Ronk

James Austin Johnson as Gerdes MC

Kayli Carter as Maria Muldaur

Sarah King as Barbara Dane

Alaina Surgener as Gena Russo

Michael Chernus as Theodore Bikel

Will Price as Joe Boyd

A Complete Unknown trailer

You can watch the trailer for A Complete Unknown right here now.

A Complete Unknown will be available to watch in UK cinemas from 17th January 2025.

