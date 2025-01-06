How to watch A Complete Unknown – is it streaming?
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.
This year's awards season is a big one if you're a Timothée Chalamet fan - not only does he star in Dune: Part Two, which received rave reviews and two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, he also leads the cast of James Mangold's A Complete Unknown.
The film, a biopic focusing on the early career of Bob Dylan, was also in contention for some big awards, having been nominated for three Golden Globes.
Whether this paves the way for further success at the BAFTAs and Oscars is yet to be seen, but it certainly seems likely A Complete Unknown, which also stars Edward Norton and Elle Fanning, will stay in the conversation for a long time to come.
So, are fans in the UK able to watch the film, and is it currently available on any streaming services? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch A Complete Unknown.
How to watch A Complete Unknown - is it streaming?
A Complete Unknown is currently not available to stream in the UK - in fact, it isn't available to watch on this side of the pond at all.
That's because the film will be exclusively available to watch in cinemas, and while it has already been released in the US, it is yet to come out in the UK.
Thankfully, film fans don't have long to wait - A Complete Unknown will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2025.
What is A Complete Unknown about?
A Complete Unknown is a biopic telling the story of Bob Dylan's life, focusing on his journey through the 1960s, from a successful folk artist to the controversy over his use of electric instruments in 1965.
The official synopsis for the film says: "New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music.
"He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.
"Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history."
A Complete Unknown line-up - who stars in the film?
Timothée Chalamet (Dune: Part II) leads the cast of A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan, while other real-life figures and composite characters are played by the likes of Edward Norton (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Elle Fanning (The Girl From Plainville), Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) and Boyd Holbrook (The Bikeriders).
You can find the full list of stars here:
- Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- Edward Norton as Pete Seeger
- Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo
- Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez
- Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash
- Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie
- Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman
- Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax
- PJ Byrne as Harold Leventhal
- Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth
- Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger
- Charlie Tahan as Al Kooper
- Ryan Harris Brown as Mark Spoelstra
- Eli Brown as Mike Bloomfield
- Nick Pupo as Peter Yarrow
- Big Bill Morganfield as Jesse Moffette
- Laura Kariuki as Becka
- Stephen Carter Carlsen as Paul Stookey
- Eric Berryman as Tom Wilson
- David Alan Basche as John Hammond
- Joe Tippett as Dave Van Ronk
- James Austin Johnson as Gerdes MC
- Kayli Carter as Maria Muldaur
- Sarah King as Barbara Dane
- Alaina Surgener as Gena Russo
- Michael Chernus as Theodore Bikel
- Will Price as Joe Boyd
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
A Complete Unknown trailer
You can watch the trailer for A Complete Unknown right here now.
A Complete Unknown will be available to watch in UK cinemas from 17th January 2025.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.