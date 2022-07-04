Can you watch The Girl from Plainville in the UK?

The Hulu synopsis reads: "The Girl from Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented 'texting-suicide' case.

Elle Fanning leads the cast of Hulu true crime drama series The Girl from Plainville, about the 'texting-suicide' case that gripped the US back in 2017.

"Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter."

Fanning plays the role of Michelle Carter, while the cast also includes Chloë Sevigny and Stranger Things star Cara Buono.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Girl from Plainville in the UK.

Is there a The Girl from Plainville UK release date?

The Girl from Plainville first began airing in the US on Hulu on 29th March 2022.

However, the eight-part series doesn't yet have a confirmed UK distributor – although it seems likely that streamer Disney Plus will release the series for UK viewers. We'll keep this page updated with any news.

The Girl from Plainville cast

Elle Fanning plays the title role of Michelle Carter, the real Massachusetts teen who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017, following the death by suicide of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III.

Other cast members include Chloë Sevigny (American Horror Story) as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen) as Conrad 'Coco' Roy III, and Cara Buono (Stranger Things) as Gail Carter.

Rounding out the cast are Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad 'Co' Roy II.

The Girl from Plainville trailer

You can watch the Hulu trailer for The Girl From Plainville here.

