The footage showcases Chalamet in action as he takes on the 1960s classic A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall and does – much like his Dune Part 2 co-star Austin Butler did for his role in Elvis – his own singing for the part.

The new trailer also teases a love triangle between Dylan and Monica Barbaro’s Joan Baez and Elle Fanning’s Sylvie Russo, who appears to be a fictionalised version of the singer's then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, PJ Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth.

Mangold previously explained why he wanted to tell Dylan’s story, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with, like, $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years — first being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief."

He continued: "It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene."

A Complete Unknown will be released in UK and Ireland cinemas in January 2025.

