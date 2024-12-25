In fact, according to one of the film's producers, Chalamet's renditions of Dylan's songs were so accurate that members of the crew found it difficult to tell the difference between his versions and the original recordings.

"That’s when we knew that we had something special," Peter Jaysen explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

All of the numbers heard in the film were performed live by Chalamet on set, and several of the other cast members, including Ed Norton and Monica Barbaro, also provide their own takes on some classic songs throughout the film.

But exactly which songs appear? Read on for everything you need to know about the songs heard in the A Complete Unknown Soundtrack.

A Complete Unknown soundtrack: All the songs featured in Bob Dylan biopic

The full list of songs that appear in the film can be found below:

Highway 61 Revisited performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Mr Tambourine Man performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan I Was Young When I Left Home performed by Bob Dylan

performed by Bob Dylan Girl From The North Country performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez

performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez Silver Dagger performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Wimoweh (Mbube) performed by Edward Norton as Pete Seeger

performed by Edward Norton as Pete Seeger House of the Rising Sun performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez Folsom Prison Blues performed by Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash

performed by Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash Don't Think Twice, It's All Right performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez

Masters of War performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Blowin' in the Wind performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez

performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez Subterranean Homesick Blues performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Big River performed by Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash

performed by Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash The Times They Are A-Changin' performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan When the Ship Comes In performed by Timothée Chalamet & Edward Norton as Bob Dylan & Pete Seeger

performed by Timothée Chalamet & Edward Norton as Bob Dylan & Pete Seeger There But For Fortune performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez It Ain't Me, Babe performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro Bob Dylan & Joan Baez

performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro Bob Dylan & Joan Baez Maggie's Farm performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Like a Rolling Stone performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan It's All Over, Baby Blue performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan Song to Woody performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

A Complete Unknown will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2024.

