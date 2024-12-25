A Complete Unknown soundtrack: All the songs featured in Bob Dylan biopic
Several of the iconic musicians' classic '60s hits can be heard in the film – in new versions performed by Timothée Chalamet.
Even if it has its detractors, no one could deny that Bob Dylan's distinctive voice is one of the most iconic sounds in the history of popular music.
Getting that voice right was therefore one of the most vital challenges for Timothée Chalamet when it came to playing Dylan in new biopic A Complete Unknown, and the Dune star has done a very admirable job indeed of adopting the legendary singer-songwriter's unique vocal mannerisms.
In fact, according to one of the film's producers, Chalamet's renditions of Dylan's songs were so accurate that members of the crew found it difficult to tell the difference between his versions and the original recordings.
"That’s when we knew that we had something special," Peter Jaysen explained to The Hollywood Reporter.
All of the numbers heard in the film were performed live by Chalamet on set, and several of the other cast members, including Ed Norton and Monica Barbaro, also provide their own takes on some classic songs throughout the film.
But exactly which songs appear? Read on for everything you need to know about the songs heard in the A Complete Unknown Soundtrack.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
A Complete Unknown soundtrack: All the songs featured in Bob Dylan biopic
The full list of songs that appear in the film can be found below:
- Highway 61 Revisited performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- Mr Tambourine Man performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- I Was Young When I Left Home performed by Bob Dylan
- Girl From The North Country performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez
- Silver Dagger performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez
- A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- Wimoweh (Mbube) performed by Edward Norton as Pete Seeger
- House of the Rising Sun performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez
- Folsom Prison Blues performed by Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash
- Don't Think Twice, It's All Right performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez
- Masters of War performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- Blowin' in the Wind performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro as Bob Dylan & Joan Baez
- Subterranean Homesick Blues performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- Big River performed by Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash
- The Times They Are A-Changin' performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- When the Ship Comes In performed by Timothée Chalamet & Edward Norton as Bob Dylan & Pete Seeger
- There But For Fortune performed by Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez
- It Ain't Me, Babe performed by Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro Bob Dylan & Joan Baez
- Maggie's Farm performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- Like a Rolling Stone performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- It's All Over, Baby Blue performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
- Song to Woody performed by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan
A Complete Unknown will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2024.
If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.