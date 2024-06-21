The Bikeriders cast: Full list of actors and characters in film
Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy lead the cast for the drama based on a 1960s photo-book.
Ever since her breakout role as Villanelle in Killing Eve, Jodie Comer's acting credentials have been clear for all to see – and so it's no surprise that her film career is now really beginning to take off across the pond.
In new film The Bikeriders – adapted by Jeff Nichols from a 1967 photo-book of the same name – Comer has a lead role alongside Elvis star Austin Butler and the always entertaining Tom Hardy, in what might just be one of the best casts of 2024 so far.
As well as that trio, there are roles for one of the stars of another of the year's most acclaimed films and a beloved long-term cast member of The Walking Dead among many other recognisable names, so there's certainly no shortage of talent on show.
Read on for everything you need to know about that cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.
The Bikeriders cast: Full list of actors and characters
You can find the full cast list for The Bikeriders below:
- Jodie Comer as Kathy
- Austin Butler as Benny
- Tom Hardy as Johnny
- Michael Shannon as Zipco
- Mike Faist as Danny Lyon
- Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny
- Boyd Holbrook as Cal
- Damon Herriman as Brucie
- Beau Knapp as Wahoo
- Emory Cohen as Cockroach
- Karl Glusman as Corky
- Toby Wallace as The Kid
- Happy Anderson as Big Jack
Jodie Comer plays Kathy
Who is Kathy? A conventional Midwestern girl who falls for an enigmatic young motorcyclist, and serves as the narrator of the film.
What else has Jodie Comer been in? Comer shot to fame after starring as Villanelle in hit BBC series Killing Eve and has gone on to star in films including The Last Duel, Free Guy and The End We Start From.
Austin Butler plays Benny
Who is Benny? The newest member of the Vandals, Benny is a thrill-seeking but mysterious figure. A man of few words, Kathy instantly falls for him when they meet.
What else has Austin Butler been in? After appearing in smaller roles in a number of films such as Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Butler had his major breakthrough role playing the lead in Elvis, which saw him nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. He has since starred in Dune: Part Two and the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air.
Tom Hardy plays Johnny
Who is Johnny? The enigmatic leader and elder statesman of the Vandals who acts as a father figure to Benny.
What else has Tom Hardy been in? Hardy will be a very recognisable face to most audiences, with key film credits including Bronson, Inception, Warrior, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Lawless, The Dark Knight Rises, Locke, Mad Max: Fury Road, Legend, The Revenant, Dunkirk and Venom. On the small screen, he's known for his recurring role as Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders and co-creating and starring in Taboo.
Michael Shannon plays Zipco
Who is Zipco? A character inspired by an original outlaw immortalised in Danny Lyon's photobook, Zipco is a key member of the Vandals.
What else has Michael Shannon been in? Shannon is a versatile character actor whose credits include films such as Nocturnal Animals, The Shape of Water and Man of Steel and TV series including Boardwalk Empire, The Little Drummer Girl and Nine Perfect Strangers.
Mike Faist plays Danny Lyon
Who is Danny Lyon? The photojournalist on whose book the film is based, who is seen throughout the film interviewing many of the members of the Vandals, most notably Kathy.
What else has Mike Faist been in? Faist's first major film credit was in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, while he gained further prominence this year thanks to his starring role in Challengers.
Norman Reedus plays Funny Sonny
Who is Funny Sonny? A recent arrival from California, Funny Sonny is a hardcore biker who falls in with the Vandals.
What else has Norman Reedus been in? Reedus is best known for his role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, a role he has since reprised in spin-off series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Previous film credits have included The Boondock Saints and Triple 9, while he also presents a motorcycling travel series called Ride with Norman Reedus.
Boyd Holbrook plays Cal
Who is Cal? The club’s resident mechanic and all-around bike expert who is more introverted than his fellow club members.
What else has Boyd Holbrook been in? Holbrook is known for prominent roles in TV shows such as Narcos and The Sandman and for appearing in a string of major films such as Logan, The Predator and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
