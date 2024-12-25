But in James Mangold's altogether more conventional A Complete Unknown, we'll see just one actor taking on the role: Timothée Chalamet.

The Dune and Wonka star has already had praise heaped upon his performance by critics and awards bodies, and it appears as if the five years he spent immersing himself in Dylan was well worth it.

Of course, Dylan isn't the only iconic figure from the '60s folk scene to appear in the film. There are also important roles in the narrative for the likes of Pete Seeger, Joan Baez and Johnny Cash – the latter of whom was the subject of a biopic by the same director back in 2005, played then by Joaquin Phoenix.

But who will be playing him this time around? And for that matter, which other actors will be appearing in the film? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of A Complete Unknown.

A Complete Unknown cast: Who plays who in Bob Dylan biopic?

You can find out the full list of actors appearing in the film below. Scroll down for some more information about the main players – including side-by-side pictures of the actors and the real musicians.

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger

Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo (a renamed version of Suze Rotolo)

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash

Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie

Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman

Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax

PJ Byrne as Harold Leventhal

Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth

Eriko Hatsune as Toshi Seeger

Charlie Tahan as Al Kooper

Ryan Harris Brown as Mark Spoelstra

Eli Brown as Mike Bloomfield

Big Bill Morganfield as Jesse Moffette

Laura Kariuki as Becka

Stephen Carter Carlsen as Paul Stookey

Eric Berryman as Tom Wilson

Joe Tippett as Dave Van Ronk

James Austin Johnson as Gerdes MC

Kayli Carter as Maria Muldaur

Sarah King as Barbara Dane

Alaina Surgener as Gena Russo

Michael Chernus as Theodore Bikel

Will Price as Joe Boyd

Nick Pupo

David Alan Basche

Timothée Chalamet plays Bob Dylan

Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan. Searchlight/Getty

Who is Bob Dylan? One of the most iconic and influential cultural figures of the 20th century, Bob Dylan is a revered and beloved singer-songwriter who first rose to fame as part of New York's Greenwich Village folk music scene in the 1960s. A Complete Unknown follows him during those early days and charts his controversial decision to go electric – a move that saw him branded a traitor by purists at the time.

What else has Timothée Chalamet been in? After early roles on Homeland and in Interstellar, Chalamet first really broke through with his Oscar-nominated leading turn in Call Me By Your Name. Since then, he's become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, with highlights including Lady Bird, Little Women, The French Dispatch, Dune, Bones and All, and Wonka.

Edward Norton plays Pete Seeger

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger. Searchlight/Getty

Who is Pete Seeger? Another legendary folk musician and activist – and one who had a huge influence in the aforementioned '60s scene – Seeger was deeply impressed by the young Dylan and was one of his earliest backers.

What else has Edward Norton been in? Norton first came to fame after appearing in a string of successful films in the mid-to-late '90s, including Primal Fear, American History X and Fight Club. He's since become a well established A-lister, with other major credits including 25th Hour, Kingdom of Heaven, The Bourne Legacy, Birdman, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and several films by Wes Anderson such as Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo

Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo/Suze Rotolo. Searchlight/Getty

Who is Sylvie Russo? Russo is a renamed version of Suze Rotolo, who was Dylan’s girlfriend at the time of events depicted in the film and served as a huge inspiration for many of his lyrics. Dylan requested that the film not use her real name.

What else has Elle Fanning been in? Like her sister Dakota, Fanning first came to prominence as a child star with roles in films such as Daddy Day Care, Babel, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Somewhere and Super 8. Other major credits have included Maleficent, The Neon Demon, 20th Century Women and The Beguiled, as well as TV roles in The Great and The Girl from Plainville.

Monica Barbaro plays Joan Baez

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez. Searchlight/Getty

Who is Joan Baez? Another iconic folk singer, Baez was closely involved with Dylan during the '60s – both musically and personally.

What else has Monica Barbaro been in? Barbaro's biggest film credit to date was playing Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace in Top Gun: Maverick, while she's appeared in a number of TV shows including Chicago Justice, The Good Cop, Splitting Up Together, and FUBAR.

Boyd Holbrook plays Johnny Cash

Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. Searchlight/Getty

Who is Johnny Cash? Arguably the most famed country musician the world has ever produced, Cash moved in many of the same circles as Dylan in the '60s and the two musicians shared a mutual admiration.

What else has Boyd Holbrook been in? Holbrook is known for prominent roles in TV shows such as Narcos and The Sandman and for appearing in a string of major films such as Logan, The Predator, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Bikeriders.

Scoot McNairy plays Woody Guthrie

Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie. Searchlight/Getty

Who is Woody Guthrie? Dylan's biggest idol, Guthrie was another hugely influential folk singer and songwriter whose music and activism both served as major inspirations for the young Dylan.

What else has Scoot McNairy been in? Character actor McNairy is known for appearing in a number of films including Monsters, Argo, Killing Them Softly, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, C'Mon C'Mon, Blonde, Speak No Evil, and Nightbitch. Meanwhile, on the small screen, he's had prominent roles in Halt and Catch Fire, Godless, Narcos: Mexico and the third season of True Detective.

Dan Fogler plays Albert Grossman

Dan Folger as Albert Grossman. Searchlight/Getty

Who is Albert Grossman? Dylan's manager during the '60s, Grossman was an influential figure in the American folk music scene.

What else has Dan Fogler been in? Fogler is perhaps best known for his role as Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films, while he's also had recurring roles in The Goldbergs and The Walking Dead and played Francis Ford Coppola in The Offer.

A Complete Unknown will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th January 2024.

