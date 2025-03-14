He also confirmed what Ted is going to up to in season 4, saying: "Ted's coaching a women's team, so there, that's it."

When pressed on whether Ted is going to return to the US, Sudeikis brushed it off and said, "That's too many questions," but did joke and say that he can't answer that question because he doesn't yet know himself.

News of Ted Lasso season 4 has been rumbling among fans for some time now, especially since it's now been two years since the release of season 3.

While details have remained sparse and rumours about the hit Apple TV+ comedy series have continued to swirl, fans can rest easy knowing that it's officially in the works.

Of course, season 3 ended on quite the final note and could've wrapped things up nicely, but last August, reports suggested that three cast members were secured for a fourth season.

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt in Ted Lasso season 3. Apple TV+

In November, Ted Lasso cast member Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) said that he knew of "rumblings" of a fourth season, admitting that "all of us have been chatting" in an issue of Radio Times magazine.

He said: "I think it all depends on what Jason Sudeikis [co-creator and star] wants to do. Everyone has said if there's an idea that feels good, we would be all up for it. I would personally go back in a heartbeat!"

As of now, nothing has been confirmed in the way of casting, but with Sudeikis's confirmation, we certainly know that he's back at the helm as the titular character.

With the actor having teased that his character is taking on a new coaching position, that would certainly open up a whole new world of possibilities for new characters and names to join the fold also.

It was a given that Sudeikis would have to return to the show in order for Ted Lasso season 4 to be given the go ahead, with series co-creator Bill Lawrence suggesting that Sudeikis's involvement was paramount to the show's continuation.

He told Collider: "As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again. But everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.

"Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal.

"So, as a fan, if someone’s like, 'Oh, it’s gonna happen again,' I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do."

Ted Lasso seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Apple TV+ — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

