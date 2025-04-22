For his part, writer and star Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, has now revealed that he too believed the show to have finished with its third season – and compared the situation to a very specific story from one of his university friends.

He said on the Wild Card podcast: "I have a friend that I went to university with, and I think about this a lot. He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child.

"They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished, 'I wish the cat would come back'. And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat.

"And I think about that all the time."

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt in Ted Lasso season 3. Apple TV+

He continued: "They buried a different cat, and so, I’m like, 'No wonder this guy is f****d in the head, because he thinks death isn’t real, so of course he’s insane. He’s such a weird guy, 'cause he thinks he can bring things back from the dead'."

Goldstein added: "I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid. Like ‘We buried it… We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?' Like, it’s too much power."

Goldstein also confirmed that he and the team are in the writers room for the fourth season at the moment, but said that he couldn't reveal any more than that.

It has already been revealed that season 4 will see Ted coaching a women's football team, an idea that was briefly teased at the end of season 3.

Other actors likely to return include Coach Beard star Brendan Hunt and Keeley star Juno Temple, while Nate star Nick Mohammed has said he would "go back in a heartbeat" – suggesting he will also no doubt be in the mix.

Ted Lasso seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Apple TV+ — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

