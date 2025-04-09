Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return to star in the series as well as serve as writers and executive producers.

"We're VERY excited to bring you season 3 of our show," the co-creators said.

"To be honest, with the way we ended season 2, it would have been weird not to make a third, so here we are. We promise we won't leave you hanging like that again. Probably."

Season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger, and season 3 will hopefully provide viewers with answers as to whether or not Ashley and Gordon get married - however, details of season 3 are yet to be unveiled.

Harriet Dyer as Ashley and Patrick Brammall as Gordon in Colin from Accounts. BBC/CBS Studios/Paramount+ ©2024/Lisa Tomasetti

The series follows two single [played by married couple Dyer and Brammall] people living in Australia who are brought together by an injured dog, who they name Colin.

Speaking with Radio Times magazine about the second season, Brammall and Dyer explained what it's like working together while also being married.

Dyer said: "It does get intense! Sometimes you realise that this is more time spent with someone than is the design.

"But it's also lovely because we are each other's favourite person and each other's champion, and we have a very similar sense of humour. So, if it’s going to be anyone, thank God it’s him!"

For fans in the UK, details of its transmission on the BBC are yet to be confirmed.

Colin from Accounts season 1-2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

