Now, fellow cast member Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) has admitted he would be up for returning to the Apple TV+ series "in a heartbeat".

Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Mohammed said he knew of "rumblings" of a fourth season, admitting that "all of us have been chatting".

"I think it all depends on what Jason Sudeikis [co-creator and star] wants to do," he said. "Everyone has said if there's an idea that feels good, we would be all up for it. I would personally go back in a heartbeat!"

Jason Sudeikis and Nick Mohammed in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

This wouldn't be the first time Mohammed has opened up on wanting to return to the series, with him previously telling RadioTimes.com he would "love to do some more at some point", not wholly dispelling rumours of a potential spin-off.

He said: "Yeah, of course. I mean, it was such a gift of a show, we all feel so grateful for being a part of it. I'd love to do some more at some point, but then, equally, it came to a satisfying conclusion in terms of stories for a lot of them, a lot of the characters.

"The odd thing was set up though, so... I've got to keep my mouth shut because I keep spoiling things."

However, all roads do lead to Sudeikis. Co-creator Bill Lawrence previously said he would be open to doing more episodes, on the condition that Sudeikis was also up for it.

Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

"As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again," Lawrence told Collider. "But everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it."

He added: "Not only is he the star, he's the head writer, and he's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.

"It's a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, 'Oh, it's gonna happen again,' I'll go nuts. As a partner, I'm down for whatever he wants to do."

