Ted Lasso season 4 teased with "rumblings" by star: "I'd go back in a heartbeat"
Fans are desperate to head back to AFC Richmond.
Back in August, Ted Lasso fans were thrust into a world of hope that their favourite sitcom would potentially be returning, with reports suggesting three cast members were secured for a fourth season.
According to Deadline, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) were all secured for a potential season 4 by Warner Bros Television, with attention then turning to Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).
Now, fellow cast member Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) has admitted he would be up for returning to the Apple TV+ series "in a heartbeat".
Speaking in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Mohammed said he knew of "rumblings" of a fourth season, admitting that "all of us have been chatting".
"I think it all depends on what Jason Sudeikis [co-creator and star] wants to do," he said. "Everyone has said if there's an idea that feels good, we would be all up for it. I would personally go back in a heartbeat!"
This wouldn't be the first time Mohammed has opened up on wanting to return to the series, with him previously telling RadioTimes.com he would "love to do some more at some point", not wholly dispelling rumours of a potential spin-off.
He said: "Yeah, of course. I mean, it was such a gift of a show, we all feel so grateful for being a part of it. I'd love to do some more at some point, but then, equally, it came to a satisfying conclusion in terms of stories for a lot of them, a lot of the characters.
"The odd thing was set up though, so... I've got to keep my mouth shut because I keep spoiling things."
However, all roads do lead to Sudeikis. Co-creator Bill Lawrence previously said he would be open to doing more episodes, on the condition that Sudeikis was also up for it.
"As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again," Lawrence told Collider. "But everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it."
He added: "Not only is he the star, he's the head writer, and he's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.
"It's a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, 'Oh, it's gonna happen again,' I'll go nuts. As a partner, I'm down for whatever he wants to do."
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Entertainment and Factual Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.