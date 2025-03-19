According to Deadline, the search is currently under way for a new actor to take on the role of Ted's son Henry.

The role was previously played by child actor Gus Turner, and in the new season of the hit Apple TV+ series, Henry is set to become quite the skilled football player himself.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Apple TV+ for comment.

While Gus was largely seen throughout the series in FaceTime calls with Ted, the season 3 finale did see Henry run out to greet his father and welcome him home to Kansas.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Plot details about season 4 remain largely under wraps for now, but we do know that the new instalment is set to unfold initially in Kansas, where the first episode will be filmed.

Could we see more of Henry's football prowess? Quite possibly – and according to Deadline, the casting search for the role is due to wanting an actor with a certain level of football skills.

It has been reported that Turner has been invited to audition once again for the role, so it very well could turn out that he reprises the part anyway.

With the news of the anticipated fourth season having only been announced last week, there's certainly a slew of casting announcements and confirmations to come in due course.

It's been reported that Juno Temple (who plays Keeley) is currently in negotiations to rejoin fellow original cast members Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie).

On the announcement of season 4, Sudeikis said in a statement: "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap', in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be."

Similarly, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: "Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fan base all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief.

"Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

Ted Lasso seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Apple TV+ — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

