The stars of the series spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press while on set for the new season, and Martin revealed how the characters have gotten closer, and how one scene in particular brought her and Bond to tears.

"In one of the eps, there’s a situation where I have to really scold Judith," Martin explained. "I have to really tell her off, but it's all part of the play acting that we're doing to put some people off the trail, and it's part of a bigger plan.

"But in telling her off, I think my character goes a little bit too far, because I say a few things that are kind of true about her, that are not necessarily positive, right? So there's another scene where everything gets solved, and I say, 'Look, I'm sorry. I didn't mean anything, you know, we're all friends.'

"And then I say to her, 'Because I love you.' And I say, 'Now you can say it back to me,' and she doesn't say it back. And there's this moment where I feel like, 'Oh my God, I've kind of messed this friendship up.'"

She continued: "Cut to the scene on the day when my daughter's left, and I'm just there in the house feeling sorry for myself, they arrive at my door, and I open the door, and Judith says whatever she says, and then she says, 'And I love you too.'

"And we actually welled up. She started crying. I was like, 'Sam, don't do this to me, man, I'm easy to cry, I cry at John Lewis adverts.' So there's a deepness there that is developing and a real love.

"And that moment at that door when she said that, when she came in and said it back to me, we actually just welled up.

"We had to do it again because it didn't need us to cry, it would be too far. So it's deepened, and there's even more trust now amongst the three characters and a dependency. We're kind of relying on each other to pick each other up and to advise and to be a support."

At a Q&A for the new season, creator Robert Thorogood revealed that these character scenes are some of his favourites to write, and explained why he is able to do that more than he did on his other show, Death in Paradise.

The Marlow Murder Club season 2 will air on U&Drama and U from Wednesday 19th March at 8pm, while season 1 is available on U now.

