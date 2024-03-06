It follows three women in the town of Marlow who team up to solve a murder, and stars Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Marlow Murder Club.

Who's in the cast of The Marlow Murder Club on Drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Marlow Murder Club. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Samantha Bond as Judith Potts

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris

Cara Horgan as Becks Starling

Natalie Dew as Tanika Malik

Phillipa Peak as Liz Curtis

Mark Frost as Danny Curtis

Tijan Sarr as DC Jason Kennedy

Daniel Lapaine as Elliot Howard

Mark Fleischmann as Giles Bishop

Phill Langhorne as DS Brendan Perry

Holli Dempsey as DC Alice Hackett

Samantha Bond plays Judith Potts

Samantha Bond as Judith Potts in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is Judith Potts? Judith is a crossword writer and retired archaeologist living in Marlow, who starts to investigate after she hears a gunshot from her neighbour's house.

What else has Samantha Bond been in? Bond is perhaps best known for playing Moneypenny in a series of James Bond films, as well as her for her roles in shows such as Distant Shores, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Outnumbered, Downton Abbey, Home Fires, Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Dreamland and The Inheritance.

Jo Martin plays Suzie Harris

Jo Martin as Suzie Harris in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is Suzie Harris? Suzie is a dogwalker and single mother whose daughter is on her way to visit after some time away.

What else has Jo Martin been in? Martin is best known for her role as Max in Holby City and for playing the Fugitive Doctor in Doctor Who. She has also starred in Top Boy, Silent Witness, Fleabag, Blue Story, Small Axe, Death in Paradise, Champion, Deaming Whilst Black, Mrs Sidhu Investigates and Still Up, among other series and films.

Cara Horgan plays Becks Starling

Cara Horgan as Becks Starling in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is Becks Starling? Becks is the wife of the local vicar, who is struggling with her role in the community and as a stay at home mum to her two children.

What else has Cara Horgan been in? Horgan has previously appeared in Peep Show, Silent Witness, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, The Death of Stalin, West of Liberty, Traitors, Alex Rider, Murder in Provence, The Sandman and Black Cake, among other series and films.

Natalie Dew plays Tanika Malik

Natalie Dew as DS Tanika Malik in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is DS Tanika Malik? Tanika is a detective sergeant with the Marlow police, who is heading up her department while the detective inspector is off sick.

What else has Natalie Dew been in? Dew is perhaps best known for starring Sandylands, while she has also had roles in shows including Gavin & Stacey, Bodyguard, The Great, Roadkill, The Capture, Bodies and Archer.

Phillipa Peak as Liz Curtis

Phillipa Peak as Liz Curtis in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is Liz Curtis? Liz runs the Marlow Rowing Centre with her husband Danny.

What else has Phillipa Peak been in? Peak has previously appeared in Emmerdale, EastEnders, Casualty, Doctors and The End We Start From.

Mark Frost plays Danny Curtis

Mark Frost as Danny Curtis in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is Danny Curtis? Danny runs the Marlow Rowing Centre with his wife Liz.

What else has Mark Frost been in? Frost has had roles over the years in series including Doctors, The Bill, Hope Springs, Holby City, Poldark, Hetty Feather, Coronation Street, Silent Witness, Sherwood, Unforgotten, Django, Outlander, The Long Shadow and The Couple Next Door.

Tijan Sarr plays DC Jason Kennedy

Tijan Sarr as DC Jason Kennedy in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is DC Jason Kennedy? Jason is a detective constable working on the case with Tanika.

What else has Tijan Sarr been in? Sarr has previously appeared in Doctors and Shadow and Bone.

Daniel Lapaine plays Elliot Howard

Daniel Lapaine as Elliot Howard in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is Elliot Howard? Elliot is the owner of Marlow auction house, who gets wrapped up in the case.

What else has Daniel Lapaine been in? Lapaine has previously had roles in series and films including Vera, Zero Dark Thirty, Jack the Giant Slayer, Death in Paradise, The Durrells, Black Mirror, Catastrophe, Van der Valk, Upright, A Spy Among Friends and Queen of Oz.

Mark Fleischmann plays Giles Bishop

Mark Fleischmann as Giles Bishop in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is Giles Bishop? Giles is a local lawyer in Marlow.

What else has Mark Fleischmann been in? Fleischmann has previously appeared in Being Human, Wolfblood, Unforgotten, Coronation Street, Doctors, The Princess Switch, Infinite, Enola Holmes 2, Golda and Before We Die, as well as other series and films.

Phill Langhorne plays DS Brendan Perry

Phill Langhorne as DS Brendan Perry in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is DS Brendan Perry? Brendan is a detective sergeant working on the case with Tanika. He appears to have a lack of respect for her authority.

What else has Phill Langhorne been in? Langhorne has previously appeared in Silent Witness, Doctors, Transformers: The Last Knight, Krypton, EastEnders, Red Joan, Call the Midwife, Pandora, Viewpoint, Grantchester, Strike, Dreaming Whilst Black and Mrs Sidhu Investigates.

Holli Dempsey plays DC Alice Hackett

Holli Dempsey as DC Alice Hackett in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Who is DC Alice Hackett? Alice is a detective constable working on the case with Tanika.

What else has Holli Dempsey been in? Dempsey is best known for appearing in series and films such as Doctor Who, Breathless, Derek, Call the Midwife, Dad's Army, The Aliens, People Just Do Nothing, Black Mirror, Harlots, Endeavour, After Life, I Hate Suzie, Ghosts, The Emily Atack Show, Bolan's Shoes, Black Ops and Mrs Sidhu Investigates.

The Marlow Murder Club airs on Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th March at 8pm on Drama. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

