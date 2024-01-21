While details naturally remain under wraps for now, the news of the further episodes will once again see award-winning Blethyn reprise her leading role as DCI Vera Stanhope.

With filming set to kick off soon, a release date is yet to be confirmed but if there's one thing that's certain, it's that the episodes will likely tackle more head-scratching cases in the north east of England.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After all, the most recent third episode saw Vera investigate the perplexing death of a chip shop co-owner who is found in his own freezer. According to the episode synopsis: "A seemingly successful entrepreneur and dedicated family man, Vera uncovers secrets, lies and some unforgivable behaviour as she tries to unwrap the case.

"Once the investigation begins, it soon becomes apparent that our enigmatic entrepreneur has left behind debts, broken promises, ruined lives and seriously interfered in family business that was not his own. Who is responsible for this unsavoury chip shop assault and battery?"

Vera Stanhope and Joe Ashworth. ITV

We can expect more of the same in the new episodes with Joe Ashworth expected to be returning to Vera's side as DI Joe Ashworth. Fans of the series were recently delighted when it was confirmed that the actor would be making a return to the series, but things weren't exactly the smoothest for Joe and Vera to begin with.

More like this

But as we saw in that third episode, things do start to calm down with the pair and they seem to find common ground at long last. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about their dynamic, Leon explained: "From a personal point of view, I think there's an element of procedural to these kinds of shows, but really I believe what the audience tunes in for is the dynamic between the characters.

Read more:

"The thing that's most interesting to me is the progression of the relationship between Joe and Vera over the course of these three episodes. In a subtle and nuanced way, there's an ebb and flow, and a desire to garner one another's respect."

Leon added: "When you find them at the end of the series – I don't want to give too much away – but there's a lot of hard work to reach a place where their dynamic has been reframed. That journey's really exciting to watch."

Vera season 13 is available to watch on ITVX while seasons are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels here.

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.