While FX unveiled their exciting slate of release dates for this year, the announcement for Archer's 14th and final season also comes after FX never formally renewed the series. So a double surprise, if you will.

It's now been confirmed that Archer will be drawing to a close with its final season, which is set for release this summer.

The animated series for adults follows suave master spy Sterling Archer (H Jon Benjamin) as he deals with global espionage from the offices of ISIS (International Secret Intelligence Service) in New York.

Archer was last seen on our screens in season 13, which aired back in August. Season 14 will follow a similar suit, debuting on FXX on 30th August 2023. The new series will kick off with two new episodes, which will then be available to stream the next day on Hulu. UK transmission details are yet to be confirmed, although many FX titles are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Originally debuting on FX back in 2009 before moving over to FXX in 2017, the series has racked up 10 Emmy nominations and secured four wins, including one for best animated series in 2016.

The synopsis for the new season reads: “Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.”

Benjamin voices the role of the central character, while the rest of the cast is made up of the likes of Aisha Tyler, who stars as female agent and Archer's ex-girlfriend Lana Kane. Judy Greer stars as Cheryl Tunt, the office assistant in search of a special skill, while Chris Parnell stars as the comptroller of ISIS, Cyril Figgis.

Series creator and writer Adam Reed also voices the character of Ray Gillette, while Amber Nash stars as enthusiastic offender Pam Poovey and Lucky Yates as Dr Krieger. The series also bid farewell to its late star Jessica Walter, who starred as Archer's mother Malory, in its season 12 finale.

The new season will also feature Natalie Dew as the gang’s new super-agent, Zara Khan.

As well as Archer's final season now being given a release date, FX also announced some other hotly anticipated releases like The Bear season 2, which will air on 22nd June, The Full Monty on 14th June, Justified: City Primeval on 18th July and What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on 13th July.

Archer seasons 1-13 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

