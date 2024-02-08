Casualty adds The Crown and Masters of the Air stars to cast
The actors will be making their debuts on the show soon.
Casualty has announced new cast members joining the BBC medical drama series, and fans of the show might recognise them from some of their previous roles.
Joining the series is Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road, The Crown), Manpreet Bachu (Killing Eve, Masters of the Air) and Sammy T Dobson (Meet the Richardsons).
Things are looking a bit different for Waterloo Road's Mr Treneman (Glover) as the actor joins the hospital as its new Clinical Lead, Patrick Onley, who appreciates "precision, process and order".
On joining Casualty, Glover said: "Having been a fan of the show since its very first inception (yep, I'm that old) it is a real honour to be joining the incredible team at Casualty.
"I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be working with such a dedicated, skilful group of people who care so passionately about the minutiae of each episode as well as the show's wider impact.
"Casualty is quite rightly considered a national treasure. And it is a privilege to board the bus for a part of its journey."
Actress and comedian Dobson will portray Nicole Piper, a "cheeky and passionate" junior doctor who is often the loudest in the room, full of "vibrance and humour". Coming from a working class background, Nicole has found it hard to afford medical school – but she's finally made it.
"Joining Casualty has felt like a dream," said Dobson. "To become a piece of such a well-regarded part of BBC history is incredible but to get there and find everyone to be so genuinely lovely, welcoming and committed to making the best show possible is just wonderful."
After spending three years in Australia, working hard and playing even harder, Tariq is a "loveable rogue who is determined to climb the ranks as an NHS doctor", and is played by Manpreet Bachu.
On joining the medical drama, Bachu said: "Joining BBC Casualty is both an honour and an absolute privilege. I'm thrilled to be a part of such an iconic show, the warm welcome and love from everyone has made this experience truly amazing. I can't wait for the fans to witness Tariq's unique journey unfold."
Dobson and Bachu will make their Casualty debuts in February and March, with Glover joining the show from March.
Casualty is available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
