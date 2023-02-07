Django: Release date, cast and news for Sky Atlantic western
The new western series stars Matthias Schoenaerts and Noomi Rapace.
New Sky Atlantic series Django brings the classic western character back to the screen, in a re-imagining of the story told in the 1966 film of the same name.
The series stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock, Lisa Vicari and Noomi Rapace, and follows jaded cowboy Django as he searches for the daughter he thought was lost.
The 10-part first season arrives on Sky later this month, but just when can viewers watch it and what can they expect from the series?
Read on for everything you need to know about Sky Atlantic and NOW series Django.
When will Django be released?
Django will start airing in the UK later in February 2023 on Sky Atlantic and NOW, although an exact release date and time has yet to be announced. We will update this page once more information is available.
The project was first announced as being in development back in 2015, before the series came together with Matthias Schoenaerts as its lead in February 2021.
What is Django about?
Django has been described as a "re-imagining" of the 1966 film of the same name which was directed by Sergio Corbucci. The series has been directed by Francesca Comencini, known for her work on Gomorrah.
The official synopsis for the series reads as follows: "Django is a jaded cowboy in search for the daughter he thought he lost. He stumbles upon a town called New Babylon where all outcasts are welcome, and everyone is equal and free.
"Django discovers that his 20-year-old daughter Sarah is alive and set to marry John Ellis, the founder of New Babylon. Sarah – who blames her father for the death of their family, massacred many years earlier while he was at war – wants Django to leave."
It continues: "But he refuses to give up and does everything in his power to get a second chance with her, becoming a valuable ally for Ellis, who must defend the town from Elizabeth Thurman's attacks. Unbeknownst to them, Django, John and Sarah are linked by a web of secrets and a dark past bound to resurface."
More like this
Django cast - Matthias Schoenaerts and Noomi Rapace star
The central cast for Django includes Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard, Amsterdam) in the central role, while Lisa Vicari (Dark) plays his daughter and Nicholas Pinnock (Top Boy, Marcella) plays the man set to marry her, John Ellis.
Noomi Rapace (Prometheus, Jack Ryan) rounds out the cast, playing Ellis's sworn enemy Elizabeth Thurman.
Here's a list of the full central cast announced for Django so far:
- Matthias Schoenaerts as Django
- Nicholas Pinnock as John Ellis
- Lisa Vicari as Sarah
- Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Thurman
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Django trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Django right here, now.
Django is coming to Sky Max and NOW in February 2023. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.