The new season will see all of the show's central stars returning for a new set of mysteries, with Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn, Felicity Montagu and Barbara Flynn all back.

Meanwhile, Jamie Bamber will be returning as Archie, after his character was absent during season 2, and Jade Harrison and Melina Sinadinou will also be back in their roles as CS Charlie Woods and Zoe Williams.

Beyond Paradise season 3. BBC

The official synopsis for the new season says: "The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.

"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

"Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery."

Guest stars including Hugh Dennis and Caroline Quentin are also set to make appearances in season 3, which comes just after the show has a major crossover event – but not with the series you may think.

No, it's not with Death in Paradise or Return to Paradise, but instead Not Going Out, the sitcom which also stars Bretton, along with Lee Mack.

The crossover sketch will air as part of the Red Nose Day broadcast on Friday 21st March.

Beyond Paradise season 3 will air on BBC One, while seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

