But Anne pressed on, despite her daughter's concerns, and appeared to have struck gold with Richard, played by Davison – only to find out that he was actually called Peter, and he was also married, which resulted in his swift exit from Anne's life and the show.

At the time, we argued that his departure was a wasted opportunity, and Flynn has since said that she would like the character to return.

"It was amazing, really, because Peter and I go way, way back," she said to RadioTimes.com and other press of working with Davison again. "So it was an absolute delight to know that he was going to come in and play this character, which I was going to get involved with.

"And yes, you weren't alone. Lots of people kept saying to me, 'He was a rotter and awful, but we want him back.' I agree. I think the character should come back in some way, shape or form."

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd and Peter Davison as Richard Baxter in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller

But while Davison is set to remain out of the picture, as far as we know, his character has had a long-term impact on Anne and Martha's relationship.

"Of course, every daughter wants happiness for their mother, and every mother wants happiness for their daughter," said Flynn.

"But when it actually comes, there's always a crossover moment when your relationship changes. It's like when a daughter gets married or has a partner, that's quite a solid withdrawal.

"I think when Anne starts dating, it's amusing for a bit, and then really quite serious. And then when it all goes wrong, it’s horrendous. So yeah, there was a distancing there. Martha, of course, was there very much to help her out. But then Anne recedes.

"And so when she comes back in this new series, there's a difference to her, and the line is a very different one, more thoughtful."

Read more:

The official synopsis for the new season is as follows: "The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.

"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge.

"Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery."

Beyond Paradise season 3 will air on BBC One, while seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.