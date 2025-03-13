There has also been yet more uncertainty surrounding Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), who has faced job insecurity from a younger colleague threatening to replace him.

Suffice to say, it's been another dramatic few months on the picturesque island, but fans will have to be patient before finding out how everything pans out, as the Death in Paradise finale will be delayed by one week to make room for Comic Relief.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That means the climactic episode is now expected to air on Friday 28th March 2025.

On the bright side, there will be fun for fans of the Para-verse on the night of the charity fundraiser, with a crossover between Beyond Paradise and Not Going Out confirmed to be part of the evening.

Sally Bretton stars in both of the hit shows, with scene partners Lee Mack (Not Going Out) and Kris Marshall (Beyond Paradise) taking part in the sketch.

Lee Mack (Lee), Sally Bretton (Lucy), Kris Marshall (Humphrey). BBC/Joss Barratt/Red Planet Pictures Limited

The synopsis for the Death in Paradise season 14 finale reads: "Just as he is about to fly home, Mervin finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation when a body is discovered in his shack.

"While he professes his innocence, the team is perplexed with the circumstances - namely how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry.

"The woman's identity remains elusive until they discover she was volunteering at a local turtle conservation charity. Meanwhile, Selwyn delivers some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head."

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.