Death in Paradise finale delayed as BBC changes schedule next week
Viewers will be waiting a bit longer than expected for the much-anticipated conclusion.
Death in Paradise fans will be kept in suspense for one week longer than expected, as the latest season's finale has been bumped down schedules in a tweak by the BBC.
The current run has introduced a new detective to Saint Marie in Mervin Wilson (played by Don Gilet), who came to the island with a mystery involving his estranged and presumed-dead mother, Dorna (Judith Jacob).
There has also been yet more uncertainty surrounding Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), who has faced job insecurity from a younger colleague threatening to replace him.
Suffice to say, it's been another dramatic few months on the picturesque island, but fans will have to be patient before finding out how everything pans out, as the Death in Paradise finale will be delayed by one week to make room for Comic Relief.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
That means the climactic episode is now expected to air on Friday 28th March 2025.
On the bright side, there will be fun for fans of the Para-verse on the night of the charity fundraiser, with a crossover between Beyond Paradise and Not Going Out confirmed to be part of the evening.
Sally Bretton stars in both of the hit shows, with scene partners Lee Mack (Not Going Out) and Kris Marshall (Beyond Paradise) taking part in the sketch.
The synopsis for the Death in Paradise season 14 finale reads: "Just as he is about to fly home, Mervin finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation when a body is discovered in his shack.
"While he professes his innocence, the team is perplexed with the circumstances - namely how the victim ended up inside a locked building with no sign of forced entry.
"The woman's identity remains elusive until they discover she was volunteering at a local turtle conservation charity. Meanwhile, Selwyn delivers some personal news to Mervin that turns everything on its head."
Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.