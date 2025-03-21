It looks like the beloved Commissioner, played by Don Warrington, won't be leaving the Honoré Police Department after all.

And thank goodness because with the rate of crime on the island, they need all the help they can get.

In the previously released teaser for the season 14 finale, Selwyn reveals that they've offered him his job back.

And new pictures show Selwyn celebrating the news with his friends and colleagues, including Don Gilet's newbie DI, Mervin Wilson, and Élizabeth Bourgine's Catherine Bordey.

Death in Paradise's Catherine (Élizabeth Bourgine) celebrates Selwyn Patterson's (Don Warrington) reinstatement. BBC

After his supposed replacement, the unbearably smug Sterling Fox, rubbed everyone up the wrong way, we're not surprised.

Though the station and the community worked hard to persuade the chief to keep Selwyn, ultimately it was his work on Mervin's mother's case that appeared to do the trick.

Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson in Death in Paradise season 14.

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief – at least for now, because even though the beloved Commissioner has been offered his job back, there's no guarantee he'll take it.

In fact, one picture for the new episode shows cast members Gilet and Shantol Jackson (Naomi Jackson) having a mixed reaction to something.

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson and Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise season 14. BBC

We'll have to wait until next week's finale to find out – one week later than fans may have expected due to BBC One's Red Nose Day coverage.

The Death in Paradise season 14 finale airs on Friday 28th March at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.