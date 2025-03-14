Death in Paradise finally reveals Selwyn's fate ahead of season 14 finale
Will he stay? Or will he go?
Season 14 of Death in Paradise proved to be particularly challenging for Selwyn, who was informed by the chief commissioner that he would be hanging up his uniform after 50 years of service.
"But they can't do this?" said Catherine on first hearing the news.
"It seems they can and they have," he responded. "It seems it comes back to one thing: to save money."
At first, he appealed the decision, but his boss was not for turning.
Catherine and Sebastian then launched an online petition to save his job, which racked up thousands of signatures, but that also failed to sway the chief.
And then, to add insult to injury, the unbearably smug Sterling Fox, who would be replacing Selwyn, arrived last week to get the lay of the land.
Yes, it really did look like we'd seen the last of the dear old commissioner, who's been part of Death in Paradise from the very first episode.
But in a joyous turn of events, Selwyn seemingly isn't going anywhere.
In the teaser for the season 14 finale, he reveals that they've offered him his job back.
"I'm so happy for you!" squeals Catherine, before giving him a big hug.
After underestimating the vital role that Selwyn still has to play as commissioner, the powers that be had evidently reevaluated their stance after his work in helping Mervin bring the people responsible for his mother's death to justice.
"With respect, Mr Fox, I'd like to point out that if we did things your way, a man guilty of murder would be walking free right now, which I'm sure the chief commissioner would be very interested to hear," said Mervin.
"You know what would fix this, Sterling? When you go back to Jamaica, you tell your boss that to avoid any more mistakes like this being made by your good self, he needs to reinstate the commissioner."
And it seems they've seen sense and done just that.
But will Selwyn decide to stay? Or is he now reconsidering his own future?
The Death in Paradise season 14 finale airs on Friday 28th March at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
