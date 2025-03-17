As Beyond Paradise returns, Marshall spoke with Radio Times magazine, and was asked whether there was a group chat consisting of the five stars.

"There’s no WhatsApp group," he revealed. "But I would love some kind of reunion where all five of us meet up on screen."

Ben Miller, Ardal O'Hanlon, Ralf Little and Don Gilet in Death in Paradise BBC

Marshall's Humphrey is already the detective star to have met the most of the others. He met Miller's Richard Poole (admittedly as a dead body) in Death in Paradise season 3, met Ardal O'Hanlon's Jack Mooney in season 6 and briefly bumped into Ralf Little's Neville Parker on a trip to Saint Marie in the first season of Beyond Paradise.

Unfortunately, Marshall's plan may prove narratively tricky, given the demise of Miller's Richard Poole in Death in Paradise season 3.

However, Miller has made a return once before, playing an imaginary version of his character in Camille's (Sara Martins) mind – so nothing's impossible.

The Death in Paradise universe, or 'Paraverse' as it has been dubbed, now consists of three shows – Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise and Return to Paradise, the Australian spin-off starring Anna Samson.

Beyond Paradise season 3 sees Marshall's co-stars including Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, Dylan Llewellyn, Felicity Montagu and Barbara Flynn all return.

Meanwhile, a host of guest stars have been confirmed for the new episodes, including Hugh Dennis, Kevin McNally and Caroline Quentin.

Beyond Paradise season 3 will start on Friday 28th March at 8pm on BBC One, while seasons 1-2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Death in Paradise season 14 concludes on Friday 28th March at 9pm on BBC One, while all previous episodes are on BBC iPlayer.

