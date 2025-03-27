Beyond Paradise "villain" Hugh Dennis interrogated by Humphrey in first look
Humphrey goes for an unplanned run for an unorthodox interrogation.
Kris Marshall is back as Humphrey for a new season of Beyond Paradise, and RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first-look clip which introduces Hugh Dennis's new character.
The Outnumbered star is taking on a guest role in the season premiere, and has described his character Arthur as "villainous" - something you get a sense of in the clip.
In the footage, Humphrey goes to interrogate Arthur, but the latter seems uninterested in stopping to chat as he's heading off on a run.
He obliges Humphrey's questioning, but only if he's able to keep up on the run - something Humphrey seems to struggle with.
Dennis recently teased details about his character, saying: "Arthur is a local councillor and is one of those men who feels like he runs the council.
"He thinks he can do what he wants because he's friends with the chief superintendent (Jade Harrison), but actually, he's not a very nice person.
"It was great fun playing a villainous character because I don’t get to do it that much, especially in Outnumbered or Not Going Out."
Dennis also revealed that the running scene took around nine takes to get right, when he was hoping to do it in one.
On joining Beyond Paradise, he said: "I'd watched Death in Paradise before and a couple of episodes of Beyond Paradise. I know Sally Bretton well as we've worked together on Not Going Out for years.
"Beyond Paradise was an incredible show to be part of. Aside from being filmed in Devon and Cornwall, which I am very familiar with, it has a lovely crew and atmosphere, I had a brilliant time!"
Beyond Paradise season 3 arrives on Friday 28th March at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
