In the footage, Humphrey goes to interrogate Arthur, but the latter seems uninterested in stopping to chat as he's heading off on a run.

He obliges Humphrey's questioning, but only if he's able to keep up on the run - something Humphrey seems to struggle with.

Hugh Dennis as Arthur Donalan in Beyond Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Dennis recently teased details about his character, saying: "Arthur is a local councillor and is one of those men who feels like he runs the council.

"He thinks he can do what he wants because he's friends with the chief superintendent (Jade Harrison), but actually, he's not a very nice person.

"It was great fun playing a villainous character because I don’t get to do it that much, especially in Outnumbered or Not Going Out."

Dennis also revealed that the running scene took around nine takes to get right, when he was hoping to do it in one.

On joining Beyond Paradise, he said: "I'd watched Death in Paradise before and a couple of episodes of Beyond Paradise. I know Sally Bretton well as we've worked together on Not Going Out for years.

"Beyond Paradise was an incredible show to be part of. Aside from being filmed in Devon and Cornwall, which I am very familiar with, it has a lovely crew and atmosphere, I had a brilliant time!"

Beyond Paradise season 3 arrives on Friday 28th March at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

