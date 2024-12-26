Five seasons, critical acclaim and awards followed. Now, this year the family’s back again for a Christmas special on Boxing Day – but is it really just a one-off?

After all, this year’s schedule also boasts a special of Gavin & Stacey, which itself follows an apparently standalone, decade-awaited festive episode in 2019.

So, could it be that this year’s Outnumbered is following in their footsteps, merely setting up another return for the Brockmans?

In the new Christmas edition of Radio Times, star Hugh Dennis weighs in, suggesting that the experience of reuniting for the special has "made me hope we might do more... but perhaps we should quit while we’re ahead".

And in another interview, co-star Claire Skinner was even more emphatic. "I think this is a one off catch-up," she tells RT.

However, when RT caught up with the three "kids" of the family – played by Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez – they were more open to the idea.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I mean, personally, yeah, I totally would be," Drew-Honey, 28, who plays eldest son Jake, tells RT. "I know there's often a bit of a question, like, are you dragging something on too long for the sake of it, just so some people can make some money?

"But if they approached us about another series, I certainly wouldn't be saying, categorically, no. I'd be chatting straight to these two and saying, 'What do you guys think?' I mean, in theory, I'm very keen."

"I feel like it could work," adds Marquez, 22, who plays youngest child Karen. "There’s still good chemistry between us.

"It's difficult with Outnumbered, because it was a show about what it's like to have a family with young kids. And obviously as we got older, it's not exactly the same show.

"But I still enjoy watching things when they change and develop and move on. And I think occasional specials would be a really fun way to get a little glimpse in without it being drawn out too much."

"I'm a vaguely similar position, to be honest," agrees Roche, 25, who plays middle child Ben.

"I think I'd approach any of it with a similar attitude to how I approached this particular special, which is kind of… anxious curiosity. As in, of course it's a wonderful opportunity to be back and hang out with everyone. And I love it. But there is, as Tyger says, this fear of drawing things out too long.

"But then, as I did in this special, and as I would do if any question of a future special came up, I put my faith in Andy and Guy.

Daniel Roche as Ben in Outnumbered BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

"The day they emailed the script over [for this special], I read it immediately, and I thought, 'Yes, they have done this, in my opinion, perfectly.' Insofar as I'm not a caricature of an eight-year-old running around anymore. I felt like my character was a kind of realistic continuation of Ben into his early 20s.

"You know, he still has some of the same traits, but in a way that you'd expect of a young adult.

"Obviously I'm aware of the risks that you run with continuing a show on too long – but I have a lot of faith in the writing and directing team."

In other words, it’s all down to Jenkin and Hamilton – so what’s their take on Outnumbered’s future? Well, speaking to RT for an earlier edition of the magazine, the duo told us there were no immediate plans.

"We haven't really thought about that. I know that sounds like a really crass answer, but we're just living in the moment," Hamilton tells us.

Tyger Drew-Honey as Jake and Kerena Jagpal as Rani in Outnumbered. BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

"We might get another idea and think 'now’s the time'," adds Jenkin. "But we wanted to make this a really special event. Having waited eight years, hopefully everybody will be very curious to see where this family they grew up with ended up."

However, they’re not ruling anything out either – in Jenkins’s own words, "You can hold this against us when we come back next year!"

So if not the end, this new special is definitely not quite a new beginning, either. For now, fans would do well to appreciate the family reunion they’re getting… but never say never.

Read our full interview with the cast of Outnumbered in the Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale now.

RT 2024 Christmas cover.

Read more:

The Outnumbered Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 26th December at 9:40pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.